Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Reacts To Game-Winning Interception vs. Penn State
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks pulled off the upset against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5. With the win, the Ducks moved to 5-0, knocking down not only another undefeated opponent, but a top Big Ten team.
It was a thrilling game that went into double overtime. One of the biggest aspects of the game was the way the Oregon Ducks’ defense performed against a talented Penn State offense. Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman clinched the win with his interception of Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar in overtime.
Thieneman Reacts To Win vs. Penn State
After Oregon had scored the touchdown but missed the two-point conversion, the game like in the hands of Thieneman and the Ducks defense. On Penn State quarterback Drew Allar’s first snap of the drive, Thieneman made the interception to seal the win, 30-24.
“Playing in these games, playing at night, playing in White Out, I think it’s just a dream come true,” Thieneman said after the win. “It didn’t feel real in the moment. I kind of just got up and started running. I didn’t really know what I was doing, and everyone was running the field.”
While the Ducks looked like they had control of the game, the Penn State offense was able to come back, forcing overtime. Thieneman explained the mindset throughout the game and during the interception.
“I just got my eyes back to the QB and the ball was right there,” Thieneman said. “So, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get that’.”
“From my point of view, I had a couple of key mistakes on both their scoring drives that ended up leading to scores,” Thieneman continued. “I think the few mistakes here and there, I know I made some mistakes, I know some other guys here there, it just piled up and led to the score, but we stayed composed and were able to get through it.”
Thieneman finished the game with four total tackles and the game-winning interception. He transferred to Oregon ahead of the season and made one of the biggest plays of the season with the Ducks.
Oregon Pulls Off Upset Against Penn State
Penn State has been the most challenging opponent for the Ducks so far this season. This meant Oregon had to step up, and it took the entire team to win. Oregon has had one of the most balanced teams, showing dominance on all cylinders.
The Ducks had a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter, but Penn State was able to drive down the field and tie it in the final minute of the game. In overtime, it took everyone, and the Ducks pulled off the upset win.
"We trusted our offense. We trusted Dante. We trusted everyone on that side of the ball to go out there and do what they do," Thieneman said. "We learned from our mistakes that we made in that fourth quarter that ended up leading to both those scores, and then we just had to go out there and execute."
After a big performance against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ducks will have their bye week. Oregon will next face the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium.