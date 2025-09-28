Ducks Digest

Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Reacts To Game-Winning Interception vs. Penn State

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks pulled off the upset win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. It was a close game, coming down to the very end. Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman caught the game-winning interception and explained his reaction to the play after the game.

Angela Miele

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks pulled off the upset against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5. With the win, the Ducks moved to 5-0, knocking down not only another undefeated opponent, but a top Big Ten team.

It was a thrilling game that went into double overtime. One of the biggest aspects of the game was the way the Oregon Ducks’ defense performed against a talented Penn State offense. Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman clinched the win with his interception of Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar in overtime.

Thieneman Reacts To Win vs. Penn State

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dillon Theineman Penn State Nittany Lions College Football Drew Allar White Out Big Ten Dante Moore
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After Oregon had scored the touchdown but missed the two-point conversion, the game like in the hands of Thieneman and the Ducks defense. On Penn State quarterback Drew Allar’s first snap of the drive, Thieneman made the interception to seal the win, 30-24.

“Playing in these games, playing at night, playing in White Out, I think it’s just a dream come true,” Thieneman said after the win. “It didn’t feel real in the moment. I kind of just got up and started running. I didn’t really know what I was doing, and everyone was running the field.”

While the Ducks looked like they had control of the game, the Penn State offense was able to come back, forcing overtime. Thieneman explained the mindset throughout the game and during the interception.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dillon Theineman Penn State Nittany Lions College Football Drew Allar White Out Big Ten Dante Moore
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

“I just got my eyes back to the QB and the ball was right there,” Thieneman said. “So, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get that’.”

MORE: First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win

MORE: Penn State Coach James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble Call vs. Oregon Ducks

“From my point of view, I had a couple of key mistakes on both their scoring drives that ended up leading to scores,” Thieneman continued. “I think the few mistakes here and there, I know I made some mistakes, I know some other guys here there, it just piled up and led to the score, but we stayed composed and were able to get through it.”

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dillon Theineman Penn State Nittany Lions College Football Drew Allar White Out Big Ten Dante Moore
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks around the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Thieneman finished the game with four total tackles and the game-winning interception. He transferred to Oregon ahead of the season and made one of the biggest plays of the season with the Ducks.

Oregon Pulls Off Upset Against Penn State 

Penn State has been the most challenging opponent for the Ducks so far this season. This meant Oregon had to step up, and it took the entire team to win. Oregon has had one of the most balanced teams, showing dominance on all cylinders.

The Ducks had a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter, but Penn State was able to drive down the field and tie it in the final minute of the game. In overtime, it took everyone, and the Ducks pulled off the upset win.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dillon Theineman Penn State Nittany Lions College Football Drew Allar White Out Big Ten Dante Moore
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

"We trusted our offense. We trusted Dante. We trusted everyone on that side of the ball to go out there and do what they do," Thieneman said. "We learned from our mistakes that we made in that fourth quarter that ended up leading to both those scores, and then we just had to go out there and execute."

After a big performance against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ducks will have their bye week. Oregon will next face the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football