Dante Moore Speaks Candidly on His Relationship With Evan Stewart

Here's an interesting fact for Oregon Duck fans to chew on: redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore and redshirt senior wide receiver Evan Stewart have not started a single game together. It's an odd thought to process, given that Moore and Stewart are two names synonymous with the Ducks' program.

However, when Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee prior to the 2025 Oregon Ducks season, the receiver many believed would be the star on the field for the Ducks ended up sitting out.

Quarterback Dante Moore's Relationship with Wide Receiver Evan Stewart

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Though Stewart saw the sidelines for the previous season, which ended in a disappointing 56-22 Peach Bowl loss against the Indiana Hoosiers, the 2024 transfer found kinship with Moore off the field, developing a deep bond as two athletes who entered their Oregon tenures at the same time.

“He's someone that I love to death," Moore said about Stewart. "When it comes to us being in LA together, if it's being in Dallas, if it's us being in Miami, we're always traveling around the world. And he’s just someone I love to death.”

With the departure of receiver Malik Benson, who was Moore's go-to target for the 2025 season, Moore building a deeper connection with Stewart almost feels like the Ducks' plan coming to fruition, like a package arriving on a slight delay. Plus, Moore, who sat behind Cleveland Brown Dillon Gabriel for a year, knows the anticipation Stewart must've felt sitting out the past year.

Employing a one-two receiver package with Stewart and incoming sophomore Dakorien Moore gives the Ducks plenty of firepower to take on a far more challenging schedule compared to their previous season, with trips on the road to both the USC Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Feedback and Phone Calls

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates during the game against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One theme constantly seen with the Ducks is the desire to push each other to do better than the game before. Last season, departing running back Noah Whittington notably encouraged Moore to step up during Oregon's 30-24 overtime win against Penn State.

Now, according to Moore, that exchange of feedback happens on a regular basis between him and Stewart.

“And he's always calling me. We’re always on FaceTime, and he's like, ‘Hey, watch this clip. Like, what did you see now? What can I get better at?’ He's always listening. He's always helping me push myself when I'm not feeling my best at practice, keeping my head high," Moore said.

Quarterback Dante Moore and Wide Receiver Evan Stewart: A Dynamic Duck Duo

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There's been plenty of talk across the Oregon staff about Stewart's preparation so far in the offseason. According to Moore, that continued growth comes from Stewart's determination.

“And he's just someone I love to death. He's a vet. He's a guy that is gonna have a great year this year. I'm excited for him. Has a lot of adversity to face, but at the end of the day, he just keeps smiling through it all. That’s, I think, the biggest thing with him. He just keeps smiling, even if it’s good days or bad days.”

In his single 2024 season with the Ducks, Stewart punched in 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions, while Moore put in 3,565 yards of passing offense with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, plus 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns from 73 carries.

Moore's statements and show of a bond with Stewart is a promising preseason sign that both athletes will work to better their previous statistics and Oregon's chances.