Oregon Has an X-Factor Position Group That Might Surprise This Season

Even with tight end Kenyon Sadiq entering his name in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks' tight end room is still in tip-top shape heading into next season.

With Drew Mehringer being promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator, whoever coaches Oregon's tight ends is adopting a trio of experienced and raw talent that can run routes to a crisp, act as a pass-catcher on deep balls, explode for yards after catch, as well as create running lanes through their blocking strength and protect the quarterback.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Return of Jamari Johnson

Transferring in from the Louisville Cardinals, many expected that redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson was going to be overshadowed by Sadiq. He was coming off an ankle injury that ended his 2024 season early.

It was quite the opposite, as both paired well with each other and shared the spotlight at times. In fact, Johnson stepped up and embraced the 'next man up' mentality when Sadiq was out for the Minnesota Golden Gophers matchup.

Johnson finished the 2025 season with 510 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions.

He's jumping into a much larger role in 2026 as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart and is expected to be one of redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's top targets because of his wide catch zone and ability to stay on his feet.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison, part of the top-ranked recruits, flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dual-Sport Athlete Kendre Harrison

The No. 1-ranked tight end in the 2026 recruiting class (per Rivals industry ranking) won't be playing second fiddle to Johnson. Kendre Harrison is expected to come into Eugene and make an impact right away.

With Reidsville in North Carolina, Harrison had 1,104 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 64 catches in his senior season.

Not only will he be playing football under coach Dan Lanning at Autzen Stadium, but Harrison will also be playing forward for coach Dana Altman in Matthew Knight Arena. Once football season is complete, of course.

Based on history, basketball players make the best tight ends with their ability to box out their defenders in the end zone. Just look at a couple of the NFL greats at the position, like Tony Gonzalez, who played basketball and football with the California Golden Bears. Same with Jimmy Graham when he was a Miami Hurricane.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Andrew Olesh Switches From Original Decision

Andrew Olesh originally committed to the Big Ten Conference's Penn State Nittany Lions over the Ducks out of the 2025 recruiting class. In his past freshman season in University Park, Olesh decided to redshirt due to minimal playing time.

Now, he's flipped over to Oregon through the transfer portal and is looking for a fresh start to continue to be developed and learn under the likes of Johnson. The potential is all there for Olesh; it just needs to be groomed in the correct environment.

In his senior high school season with Southern Leigh in Pennsylvania, he tallied 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 receptions.