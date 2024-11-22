Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors
Earlier in 2024, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said that “the grass is damn green in Eugene” when rumors swirled that he might replace legendary coach Nick Saban at Alabama, when Saban retired.
Lanning did not leave the Ducks and Oregon's 11-0 start and No. 1 ranking the country to this point has backed up what Lanning said.
“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Lanning said in a video he posted in January while announcing he would be staying with the Ducks.
Now, there are rumors circulating that Lanning will be a top target for NFL teams filling their head coaching vacancies this upcoming offseason.
Pat McAfee: “This Guy (Lanning) Feels Pretty Committed to this Oregon Team”
The Pat McAfee Show discussed the potential of Lanning going to the NFL after the season. Pat McAfee doesn’t see it happening.
“Whenever his name gets floated for NFL teams, I’m like, guy feels pretty committed to this Oregon team,” McAfee said. “With the way they are set up, and with the way the squad is.”
McAfee also said that he hasn’t directly spoken to Lanning about the possibility of going to the NFL, but he seems like he was meant to be a college football coach.
“Not saying he won’t. I haven’t asked him straight up,” McAfee said. “But everything about him is college football coach.”
NFL head coaching seats are beginning to warm as some teams lose hope to make the NFL playoffs. Among the four most-scrutinized coaches of 2024 are Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.
Ducks “Jump Around” in Wisconsin
Lanning has had numerous clips from Oregons’ “Ducks vs. Them” series make the rounds in the college football community this season. A few weeks ago vs. Michigan, Lanning was mic’d up and purposely called a timeout late in the game to allow the Duck players to watch all of the Michigan fans leave early.
Against Wisconsin, Lanning had his team prepare for Wisconsin’s “Jump Around” that they play at the end of every third quarter. The whole Wisconsin crowd and team get’s really into it and it’s considered one of the best traditions in college football.
The game vs. Wisconsin did not go according to plan through the first three quarters. The Ducks entered the 4th quarter down 13-6. “Jump Around” started to play on the speakers as Oregon anticipated all week.
Even though they were down, the whole Ducks team joined in and danced to it. Then they proceeded to outscore the Badgers 10-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 16-13 win. That shows some real confidence to pull that off while down and then win the game. Credit to Lanning and the Ducks.
Oregon is 11-0 and ranked No. 1in the college football playoff rankings heading into their bye week. They have also clinched a Big Ten Title Game berth.
After the bye, the face rival Washington at home. Dan Lanning is 0-3 in his career vs. Washington.
