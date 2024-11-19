Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks have a week off before facing the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30, but the early betting odds appear to favor Oregon by as many as 20 points over the Huskies. The Ducks are fresh off their eleventh win of the season, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 in Camp Randall Stadium, and they will be the favorites in their final regular season game.
Oregon is the No. 1 team in the nation for the fifth consecutive week. The Ducks boast one of the most explosive offenses in college football, led by Heisman hopeful Dillon Gabriel. He cemented his place in NCAA history during Oregon’s 39-18 win over Maryland, breaking the all-time record for total touchdowns. His ability to make plays both in the air and on the ground has been a cornerstone of the Ducks’ success.
The upcoming matchup against Washington holds extra weight for the Ducks, who have yet to beat the Huskies under coach Dan Lanning. In 2022, Washington handed Oregon a heartbreaking 34-31 loss in Autzen Stadium, followed by another close 36-33 defeat in Seattle in 2023. Lanning’s third loss to the Huskies came on the biggest stage—the Pac-12 Championship—where Washington crushed the Ducks’ national championship hopes with a 34-31 victory.
“That one hurts, you know. I thought our guys fought for the entire game. Four quarters of fight—just can’t start off slow against a really good team,” said Lanning after the loss.
The Ducks will have their shot at revenge as Oregon hosts Washington in Autzen in what will be the final game of their regular season. A win would cap off a perfect undefeated campaign for the Ducks.
Unlike Oregon, who is undefeated on the season, Washington has stumbled under coach Jedd Fisch in his first year in Seattle. The Huskies are 6-5 on the season, with losses to No. 25 Washington State, Rutgers, Iowa, No. 5 Indiana, and Penn State.
Washington has had to rebuild their program from last season. Departures of coach Kalen DeBoer, now at Alabama, and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now with the Atlanta Falcons, have left the Huskies in rebuilding mode.
Both teams head into the rivalry game with an extra week to prepare. For the Ducks, this break couldn’t come at a better time. Oregon has struggled with penalties in recent weeks, committing 12 for 95 yards against Maryland and seven for 55 yards at Wisconsin. Cleaning up mistakes will be a priority for Lanning and his staff during this downtime.
“We play the schedule the way they give it to us, right?” Lanning said. “We get a bye now, haven’t had one in a long time. So we’ll take advantage of that opportunity to take steps forward. There’s definitely some growth moments coming from this game that we can build off of and capitalize on, hopefully propelling us into the last bit of the season.”
The bye week also provides much-needed recovery time for key players battling injuries. Defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, and more have missed playing time this season. Having an extra week to heal could make a significant difference heading into the Huskies matchup.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury Update Ahead Of Washington Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Above Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Officiating 'Consistently Wrong': Bad Penalty Calls
MORE: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Career NFL Performance: Case For Offensive Rookie Of Year?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt Visiting Texas A&M Aggies: Flip Looms?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Contract Bonus for Win vs. Wisconsin Badgers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II