Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Contract Bonus for Win vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to reach his contract incentives as the team aims for an undefeated season.
With a 16-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Saturday, the Ducks secured their 11th victory of the campaign. Per reports from James Crepea of The Oregonian, this triggers a $200,000 performance bonus for Lanning for reaching that win total.
In last week's game against the Maryland Terrapins, Oregon reached 10 wins, which gave Lanning an automatic one-year contract extension. The added year on his contract, through January 2031, is reported to be worth a total of $9.4 million.
Lanning could have a chance at even more cash if the Ducks hit some incentives during the final stretch of this season.
If Oregon reaches the first round of the College Football Playoff, Lanning can earn a $150,000 bonus. An appearance in a quarterfinal game could add an additional $200,000 while a berth in the semifinal is worth $250,000. A spot in the National Championship game would pay him $500,000. If Lanning lead Oregon to its first-ever football national championship, his annual salary will increase by $500,000 for the following year and all subsequent years of the contract.
After the win over Wisconsin, Lanning praised the Ducks for hanging tough in a close game on the road.
"We can handle critical moments," Lanning said. "We can handle when it's tough, and at some point that experience is going to pay off for us. It certainly paid off for us tonight, going through some of that before. It paid off tonight. . . . We're a physical football team, and that's what we're gonna hang our hat on. That's the part that's gonna matter the most at some point that's gonna pay off. And it paid off tonight. It's not always gonna be easy. I've been a part of unbelievable teams that always had games that were close in moments. At some point in the season you're gonna have a tight game. This was a tight game tonight, but that physicality mattered, right? And our DNA trait showed up."
Lanning and the Ducks will head into the bye week before hosting the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30. The Big Ten Championship Game will be played on Dec. 7 before the College Football Playoff bracket is released on Dec. 8.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Officiating 'Consistently Wrong': Bad Penalty Calls
MORE: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt Visiting Texas A&M Aggies: Flip Looms?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Jordan James, Tez Johnson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's Man Crush on Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push