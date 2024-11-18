Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will face the Washington Huskies after the bye week. The Big Ten announced that the TV networks have announced a six-day selection has been utilized for the rivalry game. Possible kickoff times are 12:30 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. PT, or 4:30 p.m., and the network is to be determined.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies game has been selected for a six-day selection, and possible kickoff times are 12:30 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. PT, or 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 30 in Autzen Stadium. It will be senior day for Oregon in its last regular season home game. The Ducks are currently on a bye week.

Oregon is 11-0 after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 on Saturday, and the Ducks will have the chance to finish undefeated in the regular season against their bitter rival, the Washington Huskies. The Huskies are 6-5 under coach Jedd Fisch in his first year at Washington.

While both teams have changed considerably from the 2023 season, Oregon is certainly looking for revenge after Washington beat the Ducks twice last year: once in the regular season and again in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, the Huskies are no longer led by coach Kalen DeBoer, now at Alabama, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now with the Atlanta Falcons.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to hike the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to hike the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the Ducks themselves might not admit it, the bye week is a much needed one for Oregon. Key starters like defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Marcus Harper, and others have all been dealing with injuries that have caused them to miss time this season.

The Ducks are also coming off of an eight-week stretch in which they played eight consecutive Big Ten Conference Games. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have successfully navigated the season so far as the Ducks remain unscathed through their first 11 games.

After the win over Wisconsin, Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei was interviewed by NBC's Kathryn Tappen as part of the postgame broadcast. Uiagalelei revealed how the Ducks will attack the bye week before facing Washington.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II lifts Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson into the air after a touchdown
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II lifts Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson into the air after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Just looking at this game and seeing what we can improve from. We got a bye week, so I mean we don’t call it a bye week at Oregon. We call it a work week. We’re going to be working all week, but just come with intensity and physicality. Just keep on improving," said Uiagalelei.

After the "work week," the Ducks have a chance to improve to 12-0 over the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Officiating 'Consistently Wrong': Bad Penalty Calls

MORE: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Career NFL Performance: Case For Offensive Rookie Of Year?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin 

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win

MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt Visiting Texas A&M Aggies: Flip Looms?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Contract Bonus for Win vs. Wisconsin Badgers

MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II


MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's Man Crush on Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football