Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies game has been selected for a six-day selection, and possible kickoff times are 12:30 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. PT, or 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 30 in Autzen Stadium. It will be senior day for Oregon in its last regular season home game. The Ducks are currently on a bye week.
Oregon is 11-0 after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 on Saturday, and the Ducks will have the chance to finish undefeated in the regular season against their bitter rival, the Washington Huskies. The Huskies are 6-5 under coach Jedd Fisch in his first year at Washington.
While both teams have changed considerably from the 2023 season, Oregon is certainly looking for revenge after Washington beat the Ducks twice last year: once in the regular season and again in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, the Huskies are no longer led by coach Kalen DeBoer, now at Alabama, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now with the Atlanta Falcons.
While the Ducks themselves might not admit it, the bye week is a much needed one for Oregon. Key starters like defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Marcus Harper, and others have all been dealing with injuries that have caused them to miss time this season.
The Ducks are also coming off of an eight-week stretch in which they played eight consecutive Big Ten Conference Games. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have successfully navigated the season so far as the Ducks remain unscathed through their first 11 games.
After the win over Wisconsin, Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei was interviewed by NBC's Kathryn Tappen as part of the postgame broadcast. Uiagalelei revealed how the Ducks will attack the bye week before facing Washington.
"Just looking at this game and seeing what we can improve from. We got a bye week, so I mean we don’t call it a bye week at Oregon. We call it a work week. We’re going to be working all week, but just come with intensity and physicality. Just keep on improving," said Uiagalelei.
After the "work week," the Ducks have a chance to improve to 12-0 over the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.
