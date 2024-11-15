Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorns Transfer Johntay Cook II
When fully healthy, the Oregon Ducks have arguably one of the country's best wide receiver rooms. Could that continue to be the case beyond this season?
If Dakorien Moore keeps up his budding recruiting skills, there's no reason to think why not.
Moore, Oregon's 2025 five-star receiver commit, hasn't been shy about trying to persuade other players to come join the Ducks. His latest target on social media was former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II, who parted ways with the team a few days ahead of Week 11's 49-17 win over the Florida Gators. Cook II already has a well-known relationship with Oregon receiver Evan Stewart, making the connection to the Ducks an obvious one on the surface.
Cook II recently reacted to a fan's tweet on X that teased the idea of Stewart, Cook II and Moore teamming up together, something that clearly caught the eye of the former Texas recevier.
"Oh my god," Cook II tweeted.
Moore responded directly to Cook's tweet, writing, "Don’t sound too bad to me twin."
Moore, who was originally down to Oregon and Texas during the recruiting process, could certainly be playing a big part in potentially getting Cook II to Eugene. The Ducks, Georgia and Ole Miss have already reached out to Cook II, according to Rivals, but there's still a lot to be determined with a full offseason of recruiting ahead.
If Cook II does choose Oregon, it would be yet another feather in the cap of coach Dan Lanning, who could potentially have a Texas-sized trio at receiver next season if Stewart decides to stay another year. Cook II (DeSoto), Stewart (Frisco) and Moore (Duncanville) all reign from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The idea of all three playing over 2,000 miles away from their hometown would say quite a lot about where Oregon's recruiting lure is at.
Oregon was not originally in the mix when Cook II announced his seven finalists in Dec. 2021. However, the Ducks quickly swooped in and clearly made an impression on him, as Cook II eventually made his way to Eugene for an official visit in June 2022. This came a little over a month after he narrowed down his five finalists to Michigan, Texas, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M.
Time will tell how things play out, but for now, it certainly seems like the Ducks could be a serious contender for Cook II.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Will Five-Star Na’eem Offord Flip From Ohio State To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Ducks on Upset Alert?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Season Ticket Prices To Increase Next Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks Reveal New Uniform Combination for Wisconsin Badgers Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Updates: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Before Wisconsin
MORE: NFL Teams Interested in Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning?