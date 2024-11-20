Florida Gators To Flip Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Dallas Wilson? Official Visit
Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since January of 2023 but now schools from his hometown state of Florida are knocking at his door.
Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have made a late push for the star recruit with him visiting campus this past weekend for the 27-16 upset- win over the No. 22 ranked LSU Tigers. He will be heading right back on Nov. 23 for another official visit when the Ole Miss Rebels come to Gainesville.
“Nothing has changed with Oregon. They are still the school to hold it down with me and be there for me. Florida has my interest though because I love how they have faith in their guys.”- 2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson
The Gators are heating up in their pursuit of the elite recruit and are the biggest threat to the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning in retaining Wilson's commitment.
"It was electric," Wilson told 247Sports on the Florida vs. LSU atmosphere. "I got here a little late, so it was 7-0, Florida was up. Then they pulled out the win. It was back to back touchdowns, and it was just crazy out there. Oh my God. Touchdown after touchdown, fireworks going off every second. The crowd is outstandingly loud. It was the difference."
Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles as well as coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes have also made some noise on the Wilson recruiting front. In fact, the Seminoles have him scheduled for an official visit to Tallahassee on Nov. 30 for the in-state battle with the Gators.
Wilson is the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class according to On3. Through nine games of his senior campaign with Tampa Bay Tech, he has 587 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 36 receptions.
Wilson has helped the Titans to a 7-2 overall record and the No. 17 ranking in the state of Florida according to MaxPreps. His combination of size, hands, and speed makes him an immediately impactful type of player for whichever Power Five conference program he ends up choosing for next season.
“It’s (Oregon) been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby. Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person."- 2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson
The last time that Wilson was on Oregon's campus in Eugene was back on June 21. Coach Dan Lanning and wide receiver coach Junior Adams currently have two other 2025 wide receiver commits in five-star Dakorien Moore out of Duncanville, Texas and four-star Cooper Perry from Scottsdale, Arizona.
