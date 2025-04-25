Pittsburgh Steelers' Derrick Harmon's Mom Passes Away After NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon told reporters that his mother, Tiffany Saine, was not able to attend his NFL Draft gathering because she was on life support.
After getting the first round call from Pittsburgh, Harmon headed straight to the hospital to tell her the good news. Harmon called the evening, "bittersweet" in light of his mother's health condition.
According to a report on Friday from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, Harmon's mom has passed away.
"Derrick Harmon’s mom, who was on life support, passed away shortly after he went to the hospital and got to tell her he had been drafted by the Steelers," Dulac said on X.
Harmon's aunt confirmed her passing on Facebook.
"Derrick Harmon was dealing with a lot in recent weeks and had to cancel some of his pre-draft visits to stay by his mother’s side. RIP to Tiffany Saine, who raised a tremendous young man," said NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero on X.
Steelers seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Ward offered support on social media on Thursday when he heard of Harmon's moms' condition.
"Heart breaking but speaks to a special kid we are getting," wrote Heyward on X.
Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti traveled to be with Harmon for the first night of the NFL Draft.
"Congrats Derrick Harmon, you trusted the process and earned everything coming your way! The Steelers got themselves a real one!" wrote Tuioti on Twitter
"My mom means everything to me. Her name is Tiffany Saine. That's my rock. That's my why. My freshman year at Michigan State, she ended up having a stroke, which left her paralyzed on her left side. It was kind of hard, but it's something that we was used to as far as her health, because just growing up, she had about eight brain surgeries," Harmon told ESPN.
"I'm originally from Detroit, Michigan, so I was probably 45 minutes away from home once I went to Michigan State. It was very hard leaving and going to Oregon. It was probably the hardest decision I had to make. I sat down with my mom, and we had a discussion, and she told me every decision I made up to this point was for her, and it's time to make a decision for myself... She's the reason why I'm here. She's the one that did everything for me to get to this point. I love you, Mom. Everything I do is for you. I'm forever grateful," Harmon continued.
Ahead of Oregon's Rose Bowl game, Harmon told reporters he used some of his NIL earnings to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for his mom.
After transferring from Michigan State, Harmon played one season with Oregon and coach Dan Lanning, and it was arguably the best of his career. In his one season in Eugene, Harmon finished with career highs of 27 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. He also deflected four passes.
In the draft, the Steelers knew Harmon was their guy and they were not willing to trade.
"He has Steelers DNA," said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. "For us it starts inside and up front. This is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass. We are excited about having him. Really excited about getting him in here and getting started.”
"We talked about certain guys that we would not trade away from, and this was one of those players for us. The phone was ringing and we had some serious conversations, but at the end of the day, once Derrick was still there, we were excited, and it was an easy choice for us," Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said.