Oregon Ducks To Extend NFL Draft First-Round Record? Derrick Harmon, Josh Conerly Jr. Chance To Make History

The Oregon Ducks have a chance at a historical 2025 NFL Draft under coach Dan Lanning. Oregon has had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts, most recently the Denver Broncos drafting quarterback Bo Nix. Former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. have a chance to make history as Oregon's next first round selections.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have a chance to have a historical 2025 NFL Draft.

A program-record eight Ducks were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. In the 2025 NFL Draft, many NFL analysts project as many anywhere from 9 to 12 Ducks drafted.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) during the fourth quarter at
But that's not the only record Oregon can extend under coach Dan Lanning. Oregon has had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts, with Bo Nix (2024) following Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020).

Can the Ducks program extend the streak to six?

Former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. have a chance to make history as Oregon's next first round selections.

Harmon dominated in his only season at Oregon in 2024 after transferring from Michigan State. Harmon racked up a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while finishing the season with 45 total tackles (27 solo). Harmon also broke up four passes, forced two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Harmon is drumming up a lot of NFL interest, taking top-30 visits to the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft, Harmon is drafted by the Steelers to pair with exciting nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The 6-foot-4, 313 pound Harmon has been called ‘the next Cam Heyward’ during the NFL Draft process. Quite the compliment as Steelers great Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Conerly Jr. started at 14 games at left tackle for the Ducks in 2024 while earning all-Big Ten first-team honors. A key cog for the Ducks, Conerly Jr. allowed just one sack in 494 opportunities while surrendering just nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

In Kiper's most recent mock draft, Conerly Jr. is drafted to the Houston Texans with the No. 25 overall selection. The Texans just traded their star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and Conerly Jr. could be his replacement.

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. speaks during media day for the Oregon Ducks in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl
Conerly Jr. and Harmon could easily hear their names called on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Can Oregon break the record for most Ducks drafted? Former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson thinks so.

"A lot of them are like family to me," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "So being able to keep up with those guys and then obviously everyone's rooting for each other. We're definitely going to break that record."

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football's Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon's NFL Draft prospects include Conerly Jr., Harmon, Ferguson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. 

"If you look at Lanning and what he's done, every year we've had more and more people drafted," Ferguson continued. "That's not by luck or on accident. That's the work that he's put in with us in the classroom. Coach Lanning obviously has done a great job developing guys and bringing in new guys, with the portal and getting a lot of elite talent to come to Eugene and make them better."

