Predicting Each Power 4 Conference Championship Game: Big Ten Title Game Rematch?
The Oregon Ducks were able to reach and win the Big Ten title game in their inaugural year in the conference last season.
After successfully reloading their roster over the offseason, the Ducks are shaping up to be in the mix to head back to the conference title game this season.
1. ACC: Clemson Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes
Clemson enters the season with one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Cade Klubnik, who elected to forego the 2025 NFL Draft and return for his senior season. The Tigers will be big favorites to win the conference outright, but the Hurricanes will also be in the mix.
Miami acquired quarterback Carson Beck via the transfer portal this offseason as they look to break into the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. It starts with taking down Clemson, who has effectively ran the ACC over the past decade.
2. Big 12: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Iowa State Cyclones
A rematch of the 2024 edition of this game, Arizona State came out on top 45-19 en route to their CFP appearence last season. Both teams will play each other during the regular season, making this projection their third matchup in a bit over a year.
Former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has turned things around as the head coach at Arizona State. With the Sun Devils returning a handful of key starters including wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and quarterback Sam Leavitt, they should be in the mix once again for the conference title.
Iowa State has their own start quarterback in Rocco Becht returning and have a favorable schedule, facing only two AP preseason Top 25 teams in Kansas State and the Sun Devils.
3. Big Ten: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Although Penn State has a great chance to head back to the Big Ten championship game for the second straight season, the Buckeyes get the nod with their talent on the offensive side of the ball being too strong to ignore.
Ohio State wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss lead one of the best position groups in the country. Add in tight end Max Klare and that gives the Buckeyes' projected starting quarterback Julian Sayin one of the best offensive skill groups in the country.
Oregon will have to face Penn State, USC, Indiana, and Washington during Big Ten play. If they are able to handle business, they should find themselves potentially undefeated heading into the conference title game. The Ducks will have to rely on key newcomers like safety Dillon Thieneman, running back Makhi Hughes, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore in order to head back into the postseason.
4. SEC: Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
The Longhorns are one of the riskier picks on the list because of their schedule. They will take on five AP Top 20 teams in their schedule including Ohio State and Georgia. Quarterback Arch Manning will be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns and will have all eyes on him and the Texas' offense.
The Crimson Tide get the selection based off the uncertainty surrounding Georgia's offense. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer knows how to win and the Crimson Tide's roster is ready to win. Wide recevier Ryan Williams is electric and will have to help newly-named starting quarterback Ty Simpson.