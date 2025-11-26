Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama Pushing For Elite Offensive Tackle Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are one of the few programs who have gotten a significant head start when it comes to the 2027 recruiting cycle. Previously, the Ducks held up to three commitments at one point in their 2027 class before a de-commitment and reclassification saw that number dwindle to just one currently.
One of their top targets in the 2027 class, five-star guard Ismael Camara, has been getting targeted by Oregon since the summer and recently made his way to Autzen Stadium for an unofficial visit.
Camara spoke with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman about his recruitment and raved about his recent visit to Oregon during the game vs. USC.
“That is the kind of place where I have to be,” Camara said. “That is the real box that has to be checked for me. Oregon checks it with a swoosh for me for sure. I have a lot of work to do the next few months, but this will not be my last trip out here.”
Those are high words of praise coming from one of the best interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting cycle. It speaks volumes to the type of culture and enviornment Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built.
Getting Camara on campus during his junior year is a big win for the Ducks as it opens up the opportunity for another unofficial visit or even a potential official visit prior to making a decision. Oregon has made him feel like a priority early in his recruitment, which bodes well for their chances of landing the five-star recruit.
Camara's Recruiting Profile
The No. 4 interior offensive lineman and No. 28 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Camara is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country with 32 offers.
Camara has been a busy fellow this spring. In addition to leading his high school to the UIL Texas Football Playoffs, the France native has been all over the country making visits.. His seven stops include:
- Alabama
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- TCU
- SMU
Offensive Line Recruiting
The Ducks have been going after the top offensive linemen prospects in recent recruiting cycles fairly aggressively. They have gotten mixed results with some big-time commitments, disappointing misses, and surprising flips
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has been with the Ducks for a couple of seasons now and has established himself as a top recruiter in the Big Ten for offensive linemen.
In the 2026 recruiting class, the Ducks hold a commitment from five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star guard Tommy Tofi. Previously, four-star tackle Kodi Greene was committed, but flipped to Washington early in the year. They were also heavily in pursuit of five-star tacckle Jackson Cantwell before he pledged to Miami.