Four-Star Quarterback Andre Adams Makes Recruiting Announcement

Four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams from the class of 2027 has been one of the more coveted players both at his position and in the state of Tennessee. Following the Antioch High School star's electric 2025 season, the talented recruit saw his rankings rise, as he is now rated as the No. 134 player in the nation, No. 12 quarterback in the class of 2027, and the No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee, according to Rivals.

Adams was expected to make a commitment decision in April, but recent news has revealed that he will no longer be committing to a school on his original scheduled date. Here is what the gifted quarterback had to say.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have decided to postpone my commitment announcement. I will not be announcing my commitment on April 11th," Adams said on his X account.

The talented prospect was stuck between a list of schools, which have all been pushing hard for his commitment. The majority of players believe it is best to wait until after they take their official visits, but if he were to commit on April 11, that wouldn't be the case. This seems to be the best case scenario for some of the teams on the list, including the Oregon Ducks, who have been targeting a few schools.

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams (10) passes against Centennial during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This postponement is the best case, because it gives the Ducks a chance to continue recruiting him, and gives them a chance to make a stronger pitch. Some of the schools that were sticking out prior to this announcement were the Colorado Buffaloes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs against FRA during their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams has one of the better arms and is one of the better dual-threat quarterback prospects in the country. His ability to create space by using his legs, as well as his ability to climb the pocket, is second to none. He is one of the better quarterbacks that the state of Tennessee has seen as of late, as many would argue that he is a top-four quarterback in the last five years.

The players he is joined by include Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis, NFL Draft entry Ty Simpson, and Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is also from the state of Tennessee, but he wasn't as highly recruited as Adams.

Adams is near the top of the board for the Oregon Ducks, as they are targeting multiple quarterbacks in the class of 2027, but he is joined by other quarterbacks from all over the country. Some of the quarterbacks that Adams is joined by on Oregon's list are Will Mencl from the state of Arizona and Peter Bourque from Massachusetts.

While no commitment date has been set, Adams' recruitment is one to watch moving forward. The talented prospect from the state of Tennessee will be looking deeper into each program with more visits with his top schools.