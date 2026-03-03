Bargain-Basement Backups: Six Low-Value Quarterbacks That Could Help NFL Teams

In some instances, a backup quarterback can make or break a season for an NFL team. No team ever wants to have to call upon its backup, but when the situation arises, it’s critical to have a quarterback that’s ready to step into the spotlight and help a team compete.

We saw it last season, when Davis Mills excelled in C.J. Stroud’s absence for the Texans, and on the opposite end of the spectrum, when Jake Browning struggled while replacing Joe Burrow. The performances of those two quarterbacks were critical in shaping the outcome of their team’s season, for better or for worse.

As franchises retool their rosters ahead of the 2026 season and prepare for free agency, a few backup quarterbacks could be of value for teams looking for a bit more depth, upside or stability under center.

Anthony Richardson

Richardson’s Colts tenure hasn’t gone to plan. The former No. 4 pick has dealt with injuries throughout his three seasons as the starter and lost his grip on the job after Daniel Jones emerged as an MVP candidate in the first half of the 2025 season. Indianapolis permitted Richardson to seek a trade on Thursday , so it appears as if his time with the franchise has reached its end. There are teams intrigued by his immense upside and arm strength. At just 23, Richardson is still very young. If he’s able to improve his accuracy and ability to string together consecutive positive plays, he’d be a valuable addition to a team with questions at quarterback.

Richardson has one year left on his rookie contract (and a club option for the 2027 season) and carries a cap hit of $10.8 million this season.

Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is clearly the quarterback of the future in Chicago, which leaves little room for Bagent to move up to the starting job. The Bears have reportedly received plenty of interest from teams interested in seeing what Bagent has to offer as a starter, so it’s certainly possible a trade could come to fruition during the offseason. Bagent has made four starts in his career, but none since 2023. Bagent is an accurate passer and can make plays with his legs, logging two rushing touchdowns in his four starts in ’23. Bagent is under contract for two more seasons at $4.75 million annually. Given the right opportunity, he could be a valuable asset for a team in need of another arm.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Mariota has been one of the best backup quarterbacks in football over the past few years. He filled in for the injured Jaylen Daniels last season, making eight starts for the Commanders and throwing 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Mariota is a dual-threat quarterback with great accuracy and pocket presence, but doesn’t have the strongest arm. His contract is up, so he’ll head to unrestricted free agency this offseason, where his experience (82 career starts) will make him a sought-after backup option.

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Flacco has expressed a desire to suit up again and return to the gridiron in 2026, for what would be his 19th NFL season. He wasn’t very sharp during his stint with the Browns, but he showed he still has some gas left in the tank after arriving in Cincinnati. Flacco threw 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season, but had 13 TD’s and just four picks with the Bengals in his six starts. Flacco has played in 209 games in his NFL career, so he’ll instantly be one of the most experienced quarterbacks available when free agency begins.

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have reportedly received calls from teams interested in trading for Dalton this offseason. Dalton has spent the past few seasons backing up Bryce Young and occasionally challenging him for the starting role. As Young further cements himself as Carolina’s quarterback of the future, Dalton’s chances of getting game action have thinned. He could get a change of scenery this offseason and provide some value in a team’s quarterback competition, and he likely wouldn’t command a huge return in a trade, either. Dalton is under contract for one more season at $4 million, so he has a very tradable contract.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers may well be determined to hold onto Mac Jones, who excelled when called upon during Brock Purdy’s midseason injury absence. They will almost certainly be fielding calls with teams hopeful of prying the former first-round pick. Jones had 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts last season, leading San Francisco to a 5–3 record during that span. He struggled early in his career with the Patriots, but he’s made stark improvements since and is about as good a backup option as any team could hope for. The Niners won’t be under pressure to move him, considering he has another year on his contract at $3.07 million. If they do end up making him available, there would be no shortage of interest.

