Ranking Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning's Biggest Games Of Oregon Coaching Career
The Oregon Ducks have played in a lot of meaningful football games since coach Dan Lanning was hired in December of 2021. From the 2024 Big Ten championship game to a College Football Playoff appearance, the Ducks have had exciting moments - but which ones stand out among them all?
Check out the top five games played during Lanning's tenure in Eugene so far, not in any particular order.
1. 2022 Week 8 vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins
The first game of the Lanning era that was featured on ESPN's College Gameday was a clash between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 9 UCLA Bruins on national television. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix helped lead the Ducks to a decisive 45-30 win at Autzen Stadium to give Lanning his second ranked win of the season and first win vs. an AP top-10 team as a head coach. It was also the return of former coach Chip Kelly, who left the Ducks in 2013 to go coach in the NFL.
2. 2023 Week 5 vs. Colorado Buffaloes
The game where Lanning's famous "playing for clicks" speech took place, the Ducks came into the Week 5 showdown as the favorites according to the odds, but all the talk surrounded the Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion "Prime" Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter. Ultimately, Nix and Oregon were too much to handle for the Buffs and came away with a resounding 42-6 win at home.
3. 2024 Week 7 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
After a couple of shaky performances early in the season, the Ducks came into their biggest regular season game under Lanning as the No. 3 team in the country and were hosting the No. 2 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was truly one of the best games of the season as Oregon held on to win 32-31 in a hotly-contested matchup. The Buckeyes would get their revenege later down the line in another unforgettable game between the two teams.
4. 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game vs. Washington Huskies
One of the biggest heartbreaks in recent memory for Oregon fans, the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game was the ticket that Lanning was looking for to get into the CFP. All the Ducks had to do was find a way to beat Washington, who held on and defeated Oregon 36-33 in Eugene during the regular season.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the vaunted wide receiver trio of Ja'Lynn Polk, Rome Odunze, and Jalen McMillan found a way to eek out another three point win, coming away with the 34-31 win, relegating Oregon to the Fiesta Bowl, while the Huskies made a dash to the CFP championship game.
5. 2024 Big Ten Championship Game vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
The Ducks wrapped up the regular season undeated and rolled into the Big Ten title game vs. Penn State as the No. 1 team in the country. Lanning and Oregon lived up to their billing and captured the Big Ten championship in their inaugural season in the conference. The win propelled them to the No. 1 seed in the CFP, awarding them a first round bye before ultimately coming up short vs. Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinals.
Ducks fans, agree or disagree with this list?