Ranking the Big Ten's Nonconference Schedules: Oregon Ducks Middle of the Pack
The Oregon Ducks have a very regional nonconference schedule for the 2024 football season, including the rivalry game with Oregon State. Where does the non-con for the Ducks stack up across the entire Big Ten Conference?
Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) celebrates after making a tackle on a kickoff return during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
The Big Ten Conference has expanded to 18 teams with the additions of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies. That means even tougher matchups within the league, but those are only nine games out of the 12 in the regular season.
Below, we rank the toughest nonconference slates for all 18 Big Ten teams.
18. Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana University's Drew Evans (62) stands to stretch during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 31 vs. FIU Sep. 6 vs. Western Illinois Sep. 21 vs. Charlotte
17. Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 31 vs. Akron Sep. 7 vs. Western Michigan Sep. 21 vs Marshall
16. Northwestern Wildcats
Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) makes a catch against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 vs. Miami (OH) Sep. 6 vs. Duke Sep. 14 vs. Eastern Illinois
15. Washington Huskies
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 vs. Weber State Sep. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan Sep. 14 vs. Washington State
14. Maryland Terrapins
Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) celebrates the tackle for loss against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 vs. UConn Sep. 14 at Virginia Sep. 21 vs. Villanova
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sep 24, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck waves to fans at Spartan Stadium before playing MSU. / Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina Sep. 7 vs. Rhode Island Sep. 14 vs. Nevada
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 18, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 vs. UTEP Sep. 7 vs. Colorado Sep. 14 vs. Northern Iowa
11. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State's Jaron Glover runs after a catch during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 30 vs. Florida Atlantic Sep. 14 vs. Prairie View Sep. 21 at Boston College
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Jul 20, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Sir Henry, the Rutgers Scarlet Knight mascot, celebrates the introduction of Redd, the New York Red Bulls new mascot, before the match against FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 29 vs. Howard Sep. 7 vs. Akron Sep. 21 at Virginia Tech
9. Iowa Hawkeyes
Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 vs. Illinois State Sep. 7 vs. Iowa State Sep. 14 vs. Troy
8. Oregon Ducks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 31 vs Idaho Sep. 7 vs. Boise State Sep. 14 at Oregon State
7. Illinois Fighting Illini
Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Tip Reiman (89) reacts after scoring a two-point conversion on a pass and run pas Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 29 vs. Eastern Illinois Sep. 7 vs. Kansas Sep. 14 vs. Central Michigan
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
Apr 13, 2024; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 27-0. / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 at West Virginia Sep. 7 vs. Bowling Green Sep. 21 vs Kent State
5. Wisconsin Badgers
Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks on the headset during the second half against the LSU Tigers at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan Sep. 7 vs. South Dakota Sep. 14 vs. Alabama
4. Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (13) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Salim Turner-Muhammad (7) during the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 31 vs. Indiana State Sep. 14 vs. Notre Dame Sep. 21 at Oregon State
3. Michigan Wolverines
Maize Team running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs against Blue Team during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State Sep. 7 vs. Texas Sep. 14 vs. Arkansas State
2. UCLA Bruins
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Khadere Kounta (53) celebrates after making a tackle against the Boise State Broncos in the third quarter of the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 31 at Hawai'i Sep. 21 at LSU Nov. 30 vs. Fresno State
1. USC Trojans
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans players celebrate after a turnover against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Sep. 1 vs. LSU (Vegas Kickoff Classic, Allegiant Stadium) Sep. 7 vs. Utah State Nov. 30 at Notre Dame
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans.He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team.