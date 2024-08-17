Ducks Digest

Ranking the Big Ten's Nonconference Schedules: Oregon Ducks Middle of the Pack

The Oregon Ducks have a very regional nonconference schedule for the 2024 football season, including the rivalry game with Oregon State. Where does the non-con for the Ducks stack up across the entire Big Ten Conference?

Kaleb Henry

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) celebrates after making a tackle on a kickoff return during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) celebrates after making a tackle on a kickoff return during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
The Big Ten Conference has expanded to 18 teams with the additions of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies. That means even tougher matchups within the league, but those are only nine games out of the 12 in the regular season.

Below, we rank the toughest nonconference slates for all 18 Big Ten teams.

18. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana University's Drew Evans (62) stands to stretch during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University
Indiana University's Drew Evans (62) stands to stretch during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug. 31 vs. FIU
Sep. 6 vs. Western Illinois
Sep. 21 vs. Charlotte

17. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug. 31 vs. Akron
Sep. 7 vs. Western Michigan
Sep. 21 vs Marshall

16. Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) makes a catch against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Allegia
Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) makes a catch against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 vs. Miami (OH)
Sep. 6 vs. Duke
Sep. 14 vs. Eastern Illinois

15. Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks a
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 vs. Weber State
Sep. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sep. 14 vs. Washington State

14. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) celebrates the tackle for loss against the Auburn Tigers during the s
Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) celebrates the tackle for loss against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 vs. UConn
Sep. 14 at Virginia
Sep. 21 vs. Villanova

13. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck waves to fans at Spartan Stadium before playing MSU.
Sep 24, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck waves to fans at Spartan Stadium before playing MSU. / Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina
Sep. 7 vs. Rhode Island
Sep. 14 vs. Nevada

12. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the
Nov 18, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 vs. UTEP
Sep. 7 vs. Colorado
Sep. 14 vs. Northern Iowa

11. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State's Jaron Glover runs after a catch during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lan
Michigan State's Jaron Glover runs after a catch during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug. 30 vs. Florida Atlantic
Sep. 14 vs. Prairie View
Sep. 21 at Boston College

10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sir Henry, the Rutgers Scarlet Knight mascot, celebrates the introduction of Redd, the New York Red Bulls new mascot, before
Jul 20, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Sir Henry, the Rutgers Scarlet Knight mascot, celebrates the introduction of Redd, the New York Red Bulls new mascot, before the match against FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 29 vs. Howard
Sep. 7 vs. Akron
Sep. 21 at Virginia Tech

9. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stad
Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 vs. Illinois State
Sep. 7 vs. Iowa State
Sep. 14 vs. Troy

8. Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug. 31 vs Idaho
Sep. 7 vs. Boise State
Sep. 14 at Oregon State

7. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Tip Reiman (89) reacts after scoring a two-point conversion on a pass and run pas Northwes
Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Tip Reiman (89) reacts after scoring a two-point conversion on a pass and run pas Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 29 vs. Eastern Illinois
Sep. 7 vs. Kansas
Sep. 14 vs. Central Michigan

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the s
Apr 13, 2024; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 27-0. / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 at West Virginia
Sep. 7 vs. Bowling Green
Sep. 21 vs Kent State

5. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks on the headset during the second half against the LSU Tigers at the Reliaques
Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks on the headset during the second half against the LSU Tigers at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan
Sep. 7 vs. South Dakota
Sep. 14 vs. Alabama

4. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (13) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Salim Turner-Muhammad (7)
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (13) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Salim Turner-Muhammad (7) during the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug. 31 vs. Indiana State
Sep. 14 vs. Notre Dame
Sep. 21 at Oregon State

3. Michigan Wolverines

Maize Team running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs against Blue Team during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Sta
Maize Team running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs against Blue Team during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State
Sep. 7 vs. Texas
Sep. 14 vs. Arkansas State

2. UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Khadere Kounta (53) celebrates after making a tackle against the Boise State Broncos in the thi
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Khadere Kounta (53) celebrates after making a tackle against the Boise State Broncos in the third quarter of the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 at Hawai'i
Sep. 21 at LSU
Nov. 30 vs. Fresno State

1. USC Trojans

USC Trojans players celebrate after a turnover against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Petco Park.
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans players celebrate after a turnover against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 1 vs. LSU (Vegas Kickoff Classic, Allegiant Stadium)
Sep. 7 vs. Utah State
Nov. 30 at Notre Dame

