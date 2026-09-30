Rece Davis Has Strong Words About Oregon Ducks’ Upcoming Opponents
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The No. 15 Oregon Ducks are taking some much-needed R-N-R during their bye week, but the headlines keep coming as the rest of the regular season schedule looms ahead.
One of those headlines surrounds a particular ESPN College GameDay analyst predicting that Oregon's remaining games may hold some challenges from teams fans wouldn't originally expect.
Rece Davis' Opinions on UCLA as a Sneaky Team
Host of GameDay and analyst Rece Davis recently broke down a handful of teams in the Big Ten conference that he thinks are underrated during his "Rece's Pieces" segment on "The Pat McAfee Show." Two of the teams Davis highlighted are scheduled for Autzen Stadium-based games with the Ducks in a short time.
"There's some teams lurking around in college football," Davis said. "A little bit quiet so far. And you're gonna find out just how good they are coming up in the next few weeks."
"Iowa is one. You're gonna find out Saturday. I've been really impressed with what Bob Chesney's doing at UCLA. You take Iowa, you take UCLA, you can even take Nebraska who's going to get Indiana in a couple of weeks and we may have some sneaky teams that give the Big Ten the type of depth that everybody has been saying 'Wow, the Big Ten's good at the top, but what about the middle? What about the upper middle class?'" Davis said.
The Bob Chesney Era At UCLA
Let's focus on the more immediate threat for the Ducks: the new-look UCLA Bruins.
Funny enough, Chesney is a familiar face for the Ducks, as coach Dan Lanning and crew beat Chesney and his former team, the James Madison Dukes, 51-34 in the first round of 2025's College Football Playoff.
Though it was well known that Chesney was departing the Dukes' program for the Bruins before the teams' trip to Eugene, it's important to keep stock of that JMU team, as Chesney brought 11 of those athletes over with him to Los Angeles (in what's becoming a very typical move for modern college football coaches).
Chesney, who walked into a program that went 3-9 during the 2025 season with a few shining spots, including an upset of Penn State, is currently on a 4-0 streak. Though the competition hasn't been particularly stiff with opponents like Cal, San Diego State, Purdue, and Maryland, each game was decided by at least two scores.
The Bruins Running Game
Speaking of transfer players from JMU making their mark at UCLA, remember senior running back Wayne Knight from the 2025 season when he ran for a physical 110 yards on 17 receptions against the Ducks? Knight is one of the big pieces contributing to UCLA's 1,126 yards and 18 touchdowns punched in so far this season. Knight currently has 445 yards and nine touchdowns off 49 carries, seemingly putting up half the payload for the Bruins when it comes to carrying the rock.
The Ducks and Bruins both have familiarity with each other's squads, so there's a chance knowing the opponent from playing similar athletes a short while ago will be an asset, and a heads-up for this team, Davis thinks, is flying under the radar.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.