Four Star Defensive Lineman Recruit Gets Real About Oregon Offer And Visit

Four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, a Class of 2027 recruit, is one of the top prospects in Mississippi. He currently plays high school football at Poplarville High School and has emerged as one of the more notable defensive linemen in his class, helping him earn nearly 25 scholarship offers.

The talented prospect has already climbed near the top of the rankings in both his state and at his position. He is currently ranked the No. 74 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 6 defensive lineman, and the No. 4 player in Mississippi, according to 247Sports. The latest rankings follow a season highlighted by physical performances and consistent effort.

He finished the season with a total of 22 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, five blocked field goals, four pass breakups, and a pick-six.

Following his electric 2025, the Mississippi prospect earned his Oregon Ducks offer, which is the latest offer in his timeline. This offer follows behind Maryland Terrapins and the LSU Tigers, who both offered the prospect in the month of February, along with the Ducks. Following the offer, the talented prospect caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to detail the achievement.

Sam LeJeune Gets Real About His Oregon Offer

"It means a great deal of respect as a recruit to earn an offer from the Oregon Ducks program," LeJeune said.

The talented prospect has been receiving many offers, and each offer is left by a different coach with a different message. In this go-around, the talented recruit confirmed he was offered by Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, a former standout on the defensive line at Hawaii.

"The coach who extended my offer was Coach Tuioti, the defensive line coach. He left a message for me, as he wanted me to know that I should look into the school's recruiting me before I commit," LeJeune said.

There are many great things about the Oregon football program, as one thing in particular comes to mind for the prospect following what many would still classify as a solid 2025 season for the Oregon Ducks program.

"Playoffs definitely comes to mind when I think about Oregon," LeJeune said.

The Ducks recently wrapped up another playoff run, opening with a win over James Madison. They followed that with a shutout victory over a tough Texas Tech team in the Orange Bowl before falling to the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinals. Indiana later went on to win the national championship against the Miami Hurricanes.

Oregon's back-to-back CFP appearances turned the head of LeJeune.

Moving forward, the talented prospect went into detail on a possible visit timeline, as he has already planned something following his offer.

"I plan to visit them in spring to see if I’d wanna go there and see how they work," said LeJeune.

The talented prospect would leave off with one final message, as he detailed what this offer means for the Ducks as well as himself when it comes to his recruitment at this moment.

"The Ducks extending an offer to me puts them high on the list, and it also gives me much more national attention," said LeJeune.