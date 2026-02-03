Elite EDGE Recruit Abraham Sesay Reveals Relationship With Oregon Ducks Coaches

Abraham Sesay is a four-star EDGE rusher from the state of Pennsylvania, which is amid one of the better prospect classes that the state has seen. Sesay has quickly become a top target for many of the schools that are recruiting him, as he holds over 25 total offers thus far.

The defensive prospect holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels, just to name a few, and the Oregon Ducks are now actively pursuing the defensive star from Downingtown East High School.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot the Oregon Duck during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The four-star recruit has been viewed as a top prospect in the 2027 class as he helped lead his team to an 8-4 record following their season-ending loss against the Pennridge Rams, who finished the season as a top team in the state of Pennsylvania. He has quickly switched gears to basketball season, as he takes pride in being a multi-sport athlete at the high school level.

Amid all of his recent success, the 78th-ranked prospect on 247Sports for the 2027 class caught up with Caleb Sisk to detail his offer from the Oregon Ducks, along with what is next for him and the Oregon program.

Abraham Sesay Dissects His Oregon Ducks Offer

"It means a great deal to be offered by such a program and its winning standard," Sesay stated when speaking to Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk.

The talented prospect would then jump into a conversation about the coaching staff and which of the talented members on staff extended the Oregon Ducks offer. He also detailed what was discussed in this conversation, even labeling it "electric."

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; An Oregon Ducks flag waves during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Coach Kam (Kamran Araghi) (EDGE coach for the Oregon Ducks) offered me, and it was an electric conversation," Sesay confirmed. "We talked about many things beyond football and how I fit in the room. I think of a winning program when I think of Oregon, so these conversations are key."

Visiting a program is arguably the most important factor in a decision outside of the overall effort that comes from a school recruiting the prospect. Seeing certain campuses often changes the perspective on the school recruiting a player. In this case, the EDGE wants to visit the Ducks for multiple reasons. He gave a timeline on when this may be and explained why he would like to visit.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Possibly visit in the spring to check out the facilities and their culture," Sesay confirmed.

As mentioned earlier, the offers have been pouring in for the talented prospect, as he has earned four offers since the new year officially started. Those four offers mean a lot to the prospect, and what comes with it is a life-changing experience for more than just himself. He explained to close the conversation with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk.

"It just gives me more opportunities to find the best place for my family and me," Sesay said.

