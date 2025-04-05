What 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Said About Oregon Ducks Vist
The Oregon Ducks have yet to add a wide receiver into their 2026 recruiting class. However, the Ducks are closing in on one of their top targets at the position in the cycle.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks hosted four-star recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt this past Thursday. It's the second time that Dixon-Wyatt has unofficially visited Oregon this year and has one of his five official visits lined up with the Ducks on June 20.
Dixon-Wyatt spoke with On3 about his recent visit to Eugene.
“The trip to Oregon was good. From the moment I got there, the energy around the program was good. The coaches, the facilities, the way they take care of their players it all really stood out," Dixon-Wyatt said.
The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 59 player in the class according to 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt raved about the program and pointed out his constant communication with players on the team.
“They keep it real consistent with things,” Dixon-Wyatt said. "Just really good team-bonding I would say. I have a couple teammates there I talk to them a lot about that. They said they’re coming together well. Well-sound team.”
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Dixon-Wyatt could become a potential NFL prospect if his development pans out.
"Has a strong 6-3, 185 pound frame and plays a physical game. Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and as is a willing blocker. Has a nice edge in his game and always competes at a high level. Might not put up super big numbers playing for such a balanced team but has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power 4 team with Sunday potential," Biggins said.
The Ducks are battling it out with the USC Trojans for the commitment of Dixon-Wyatt. Oregon already has a heavy prescene of Dixon-Wyatt's ex-teammates and he isn't the only player from Mater Dei that Oregon is battling the Trojans for.
Most recently, USC was able to flip four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui away from the Ducks. Topui was committed to the Ducks for roughly five months before USC plucked the Mater Dei recruit away from Oregon.
Additionally, Oregon has been fending off the Trojans for their crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class, four-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene.
If Lanning and the Ducks can reel in Dixon-Wyatt's commitment, it would be a huge boost to their recruiting standing in Southern California, especially with the Trojans' run of recent success in the area under USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden.
Oregon will have to do all they can in order to keep successfully recruiting the state of California, but if Lanning and the Ducks have shown anything, it's that they could recruit with the best of the best.