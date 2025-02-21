Ducks Digest

Four-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Visiting Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks are recruiting four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and the elite recruit announced he will take official visits to Oregon, the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas Longhorns. Where will the Mater Dei product commit?

Charlie Viehl

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has announced his schedule of official visits, and the Oregon Ducks are set to host the elite recruit on June 20.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (May 16), Ohio State Buckeyes (May 31), USC Trojans (June 6), and Texas Longhorns (June 13) are the four other schools receiving visits from Dixon-Wyatt, but his final trip will be to Eugene, Oregon. Hosting Dixon-Wyatt for his final official visit over the summer will give the Ducks a chance to leave a lasting impression on the talented recruit before he potentially makes a decision.

According to 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 5 wide receiver recruit in the country. He is the No. 9 player in California, and the No. 56 overall recruit regardless of position.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff do not yet hold a commitment from any wide receiver recruits. Will Dixon-Wyatt be the first?

The four-star receiver spoke with On3 in January about each of his finalists.

“I’ve built a great relationship with the head coach – Dan Lanning," Dixon-Wyatt told On3. "I have former high school teammates on the team. It’s not that far away. It feels like home every single time I go over there.”

The four-star wide receiver attends Mater Dei High School, a well-known school when it comes to recruiting in Southern California. The Ducks currently hold two commitments from Mater Dei recruits, four-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

Oregon and USC are recruiting a number of the same high school athletes in the class of 2026, and Dixon-Wyatt is one of them. Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili is another uncommitted recruit from Mater Dei who is considering both the Trojans and the Ducks.

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is committed to Ohio State, but nearly every school in the country would love to add him to their roster. A fellow Mater Dei recruit, Henry Jr. will be visiting both the Ducks and the Trojans over the summer. Will the Buckeyes commit flip from Ohio State and coach Ryan Day?

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oregon recently hired wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ross Douglas from Syracuse, and he will look to continue the recruiting efforts laid in place by former Ducks coach Junior Adams. Now the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Adams has left a wide receiver room full of talent for Douglas.

The Ducks signed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star receiver Cooper Perry in 2025, but Oregon does not have a receiver committed in the 2026 class. Douglas and the Ducks are competing against a number of blue blood programs in Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, and USC.

