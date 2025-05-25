4-Star Recruit Troy Bowens Raves About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi
The Oregon Ducks made a big impression on 2027 four-star edge rusher Troy Bowens when they offered him this past January. After all, the Ducks were only the second program to offer the 2027 recruit.
Now, Bowens' recruitment is beginning to take off as more and more teams take notice of the four-star recruit's rising stock after a stellar sophomore season at Sutter High School, where he racked up 76 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 2024.
Bowens spoke with 247Sports about his offer from the Ducks, which came at the beginning of year in January.
"It was crazy when Oregon offered and I didn't really expect that, just being a sophomore. I'm at a small school so I didn't expect to have a school like Oregon offer me. I was up there for a visit not too long ago and they were telling me how much they were interested in me. Coach (Dan) Lanning and coach Tosh are both really great coaches," Bowens said.
The No. 24 edge rusher and No. 21 player in the state of California, Bowens took a trip up to Eugene earlier this month and raved about the Ducks' coaching staff, especially coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
"Coach Tosh was at spring ball for me, too, and I really like him. Coach Lanning is one of my favorite coaches in college football. I got a chance to meet him in his office and he really knows a lot about football and I gained a lot of knowledge. It was crazy up at Oregon...they have so much advanced stuff they do for their players and they're building another facility. I know if you go to Oregon, you're set," Bowens said.
The Ducks are competing with Notre Dame and Tennessee for Bowens, whose offer list is sure to grow by the time his senior season rolls around.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports is high on Bowens' physical tools and intangibles. The California native is listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds and is only heading into his junior year.
"Bowens is a big framed edge who probably projects best as a 3-4 end or moving inside in a four-man front. He’s not a super twitchy athlete and can continue to improve in this area but he’s a physical player with strong hands and shows a non-stop motor. He has good straight line quickness and closes well on the football...there’s plenty of long term upside here,"f Biggins said.
Oregon has been recruiting the edge rusher position with much success since Lanning and Lupoi arrived. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Ducks currently have two edges committed in five-star Richard Wesley and three-star Dutch Horisk. The 2025 recruiting cycle saw Oregon sign a pair of four-star edge rushers in Tobi Haastrup and Matthew Johnson.
Although early for the class of 2027, the Ducks do not have any recruits committed. Will Lanning and his staff be able to start building the class of 2027 as top prospects start taking official visits over the summer.