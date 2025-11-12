Recruiting Flip Heating Up Between Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans
The Oregon Ducks are looking to close out their 2026 recruiting class with a big addition in four-star defensive lineman Tomuhuini Topui. Just a few months after flipping his commitment from Oregon to USC, the Ducks are looking to flip the elite four-star recruit back to their program before he signs.
The Mater Dei High School stand out, Topui was committed to the Ducks for five months before decommitting at the end of March and pledging to the Trojans. Despite the Early Signing Period being less than a month away, Oregon hasn't give up on their pursuit for Topui.
One Last Recruiting Push
Adam Gorney of Rivals said that the Ducks have been applying the full court press on Topui as they try to flip the Southern California native away from USC.
"Despite an earlier flip from Oregon to USC, the Ducks are still heavily pursuing Topui although it would be a surprise if he were to flip back. USC is right down the street from home and that played a major factor in his decision to change to the Trojans in the first place so it would be a shocker if anything changed," Gorney said.
The No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 78 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Topui was one of the most sought-after recruits in the region. He held 28 offers prior to committing to USC.
What Does Oregon Have To Offer
Oregon might not be able to offer the proximity to his family like USC can, but what they can offer is the chance of Topui to develop and get drafted. The Ducks have been sending out defensive linemen to the NFL at a high rate under coach Dan Lanning.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks saw three of their defensive linemen selected, including Derrick Harmon who was selected with the No. 21 pick in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This season, A'Mauri Washington is shaping up to become the next top draft pick for the Ducks' defensive line.
The Ducks' defensive line class as it stands is one of the top in the Big Ten Conference.
Out of the four defensive linemen committed in the Ducks' 2026 class, five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones ranks the highest among them. He is the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Jones has the potential to make an impact on the first day he's on campus, that's how talented he is.
In addition to Jones, Oregon has a pair of four-star defensive linemen committed as well. Tony Cumberland was the first recruit to join the Ducks' 2026 class, meanwhile Prince Tavizon reclassified from the 2027 cycle to the 2026 cycle prior to the start of this season.