Ducks Digest

Recruiting Flip Heating Up Between Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks have been trying to make a couple of late additions to their 2026 recruiting class just weeks before the Early Signing Period. They have been pushing to flip four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui away from the USC Trojans.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are looking to close out their 2026 recruiting class with a big addition in four-star defensive lineman Tomuhuini Topui. Just a few months after flipping his commitment from Oregon to USC, the Ducks are looking to flip the elite four-star recruit back to their program before he signs.

The Mater Dei High School stand out, Topui was committed to the Ducks for five months before decommitting at the end of March and pledging to the Trojans. Despite the Early Signing Period being less than a month away, Oregon hasn't give up on their pursuit for Topui.

One Last Recruiting Push

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting NIL Big Ten Tomuhini Topui USC Trojans Tosh Lupoi Anthony Jones
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals said that the Ducks have been applying the full court press on Topui as they try to flip the Southern California native away from USC.

"Despite an earlier flip from Oregon to USC, the Ducks are still heavily pursuing Topui although it would be a surprise if he were to flip back. USC is right down the street from home and that played a major factor in his decision to change to the Trojans in the first place so it would be a shocker if anything changed," Gorney said.

The No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 78 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Topui was one of the most sought-after recruits in the region. He held 28 offers prior to committing to USC.

What Does Oregon Have To Offer

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting NIL Big Ten Tomuhini Topui USC Trojans Tosh Lupoi Anthony Jones
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon might not be able to offer the proximity to his family like USC can, but what they can offer is the chance of Topui to develop and get drafted. The Ducks have been sending out defensive linemen to the NFL at a high rate under coach Dan Lanning.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks saw three of their defensive linemen selected, including Derrick Harmon who was selected with the No. 21 pick in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season, A'Mauri Washington is shaping up to become the next top draft pick for the Ducks' defensive line.

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries To Dakorien Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, Alex Harkey

MORE: What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Oregon Ducks' Game-Winning Drive

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa 

 SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting NIL Big Ten Tomuhini Topui USC Trojans Tosh Lupoi Anthony Jones
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ducks' defensive line class as it stands is one of the top in the Big Ten Conference.

Out of the four defensive linemen committed in the Ducks' 2026 class, five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones ranks the highest among them. He is the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Jones has the potential to make an impact on the first day he's on campus, that's how talented he is.

In addition to Jones, Oregon has a pair of four-star defensive linemen committed as well. Tony Cumberland was the first recruit to join the Ducks' 2026 class, meanwhile Prince Tavizon reclassified from the 2027 cycle to the 2026 cycle prior to the start of this season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football