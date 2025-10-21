Oregon Defensive Lineman A'Mauri Washington Seeing Big Change In NFL Draft Stock
The Oregon Ducks have been sending defensive linemen to the NFL at a high rate in recent years. Just a season after seeing Derrick Harmon drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks could another defensive linemen take on Day 1 for the second consecutive draft in a row.
In his first season as a starter, Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington has broken out onto the scene for the Ducks. The junior defensive lineman's stock has soared tremendously since the beginning of the season and has garnered consideration as a potential first round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Stock Riser
Matt Miller of ESPN said that Washington's tape through just six games has been enough to label him as a first round prospect.
"Stock keeps going up on Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington. Scouts have been buzzing about the tape of the 6-foot-3, 330-pound anchor on the Ducks' defensive line. Washington's quickness off the snap is ridiculously good for a big man who is built more like a run-plugging tackle than penetrator...He's a legitimate Round 1 prospect," Miller said.
Washington made no starts last season, but still had a significant role as a rotational player along the defensive line. This year, he has stamped his mark early in his first season as a starter. Washington has 16 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack in six games so far.
His best game of the season was in Ducks' overtime win over Penn State where he tied his season-high in tackles with five.
First Round Duo?
Lining up alongaide Washington on the defensive line is Matayo Uiagalelei. The junior defensive end has been a wrecking ball this year. He currently has 13 tackles and four sacks.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN listed Uiagalelei as his No. 8 defensive end propspect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Interestingly enough, Kiper listed Washington as his No. 2 defensive tackle prospect and Bear Alexander as his No. 10 defensive tackle prospect.
Uiagalelei has the talent to be selected high in the first round thanks to his ability to get after the quarterback and his production is able to match it.
Recent Defensive Lineman Draft History
The Ducks have had a bevy of defensive linemen selected during the Dan Lanning tenure so far. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon saw three defensive linemen drafted in Harmon, Jordan Burch, and Jamaree Caldwell. Both Burch and Caldwell were taken in the third round, just picks apart with the former going with the No. 14 pick to the Arizona Cardinals and the latter getting taken with the No. 22 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers.
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ducks had only one defensive lineman selected. Brandon Dorlus was taken with the No. 9 pick in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons.