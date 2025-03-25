4-Star Recruit Tomuhini Topui De-Committs From Oregon Ducks: USC Trojans?
Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui announced on Tuesday that he has de-committed from the Oregon Ducks, and the USC Trojans are the heavy favorites to land the elite recruiting target.
Although Topui has not flipped his commitment to the Trojans quite yet, he could be the second recruit in the 2026 cycle that has changed his mind from Oregon to USC. Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams was committed to Oregon before flipping his decision to USC and coach Lincoln Riley.
Topui is the No. 100 overall recruit, the No. 13 defensive lineman, and the No. 15 prospect from the state of California, according to 247Sports' rankings. He attends Mater Dei High School, a powerhouse program in Southern California and the same school as five-star offensive lineman and Oregon commit Kodi Greene. Additionally, five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes commit), is in the same class at Mater Dei.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have had some success recruiting Mater Dei in the last few years, but it appears as though the Trojans are making a serious effort to keep the top prospects in Southern California home.
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Committing After Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Visits?
MORE: New England Patriots Visit Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James Ahead Of NFL Draft
MORE: 5-Star Tight End Recruit Mark Bowman Leaning Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs?
USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden was recently hired, and he talked about the depth of the 2026 recruiting class in the state of California.
"I think the '26 class is the best class that California has had in two decades," Bowden said to reporters. "If you look through it, and you really study what those classes look like, at least the top, probably 30, 40 players in the state. This is the best class in two decades, and I think there's plenty of players up front."
The addition of Bowden to the USC's program has given the Trojans a boost in recruiting. Additionally, USC's new general manager has made it clear that the Trojans will be placing an emphasis on recruits from California.
With Topui being one of the highest-rated defensive line recruits on the west coast, it makes sense for him to be a priority for the Trojans. Both Oregon and USC are assumed to be two of the more competitive schools when it comes to name, image, and likeness, so perhaps Topui is simply interested in staying closer to home.
“History repeats itself. It always does, and if you look into fine details of how programs are built and how the place is built and when success has happened, that was a key part of USC being at the top. My plan and my vision is to bring that back and to take care of this state. The state deserves it," said Bowden.
With Topui's de-commitment, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is now ranked No. 6, according to 247Sports. The Ducks hold eight commitments now, headlined by Greene and five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.