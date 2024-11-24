EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks have been working to extend their recruiting dominance into the classes of 2025 and 2026. Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning's arrival in Eugene in 2022, he has worked tirelessly to bring the best prospects in the nation to Eugene, Oregon. Last offseason, Lanning and his staff compiled the third-best recruiting class in the nation, and the top recruiting class in the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks are looking to repeat this success in the coming years. The Ducks recently hosted one of the top prospects in the class of 2026, Anthony “Tank” Jones.
Jones, a five-star edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama, visited Eugene for Oregon's 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins, a victory that extended Oregon’s undefeated record to 10-0.
“This is my first time here, so it’s been good. I like the coaches,” Jones told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. “It’s more like my hometown, Mobile, Alabama.”
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is regarded as the No. 1 edge in the Class of 2026 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the No. 1 prospect in Alabama and one of the top 10 players nationally.
Jones has caught the attention of top coaching staffs around the country. His first offer came from Mississippi State in the eighth grade, before he had even played a snap of varsity football.
Currently, Jones holds offers from nearly 30 top programs across the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and more. Although Jones has plenty of time to evaluate these programs, 247Sports’ Tom Loy has logged Auburn as the likely destination. However, there is still ample time for other programs to make a move as Jones continues to evaluate where the best fit is for him.
“I’m open to anybody right now,” explained Jones.
During Jones’ visit to Oregon, one thing that stood out to him was Oregon's coaching staff, specifically Lanning.
“He’s always going to keep it real with you,” said Jones of Lanning.
Jones has taken visits to Oregon, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, and Florida. Jones recently took a visit to Gainesville for Florida's upset win over No. 15 Ole Miss.
Jones put together a dominant performance during the 2024 season, showcasing his unique blend of speed, strength, and football IQ. As a sophomore in 2023, Jones posted 87 solo tackles, 22 assists, 8 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks for St. Paul’s Episcopal High School. After the season, Jones was named a first-team Class 6A All-State selection.
"Will be on the short list when talking about the best edge rushers in the ’26 class. Shows off an elite get-off, can dip and bend, and has great closing speed. Has the athleticism to chase down plays from behind and shows a crazy motor. Natural pass rusher at an early age and knows how to use his hands."- Greg Biggins, 247Sports
Finding the right fit is a daunting task for any young recruit, especially in the modern era of college football, where NIL, distance from home, and coaching schemes all come into play. For Jones, however, finding the right fit goes beyond just the football program itself. He is also looking for an environment that will foster growth and development both on and off the field.
When asked what factors are influencing his decision, Jones responded:
“Somewhere to take care of my family, somewhere to take care of me, and somewhere that will prepare me for life after football.”
Although Jones is looking for a place that will prepare him for life after football, he doesn’t plan on that time coming anytime soon. His goal, as he explained, is the NFL.
The University of Oregon has a reputation of producing some of the NFL's elite edge rushers. That list includes Kayvon Thibodeaux, DeForest Buckner, Darron Reed, and more. These players have set a high standard for future edge prospects like Jones, and the Ducks are looking to add Jones to the program’s legacy of defensive talent.
With his combination of athleticism, skill, and a strong desire to play at the next level, Jones is a prime example of the type of elite talent Oregon is attracting under Dan Lanning's leadership. As Jones and other top prospects continue to evaluate their options, Oregon's tradition of developing NFL-caliber talent will certainly be a major factor in their decision-making. For now, the Ducks will look to capitalize on their strong recruiting momentum and continue to build a team capable of competing for national championships for years to come.
