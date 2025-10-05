Oregon Recruiting Target Makes Incredible Play In Front of Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks were not in action this week as they were on their first bye of the season. Ducks coach Dan Lanning took advantage of the time off and went on a visit to the Gulf Shores vs. St. Paul’s high school football game.
Class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Carter Davis made an incredible snag on a 44-yard touchdown pass for Gulf Shores right in front of Lanning.
Carter Davis Makes 44-Yard Touchdown Catch
Carter Davis hauled in a deep touchdown Willie Mays style in Gulf Shores game against St. Paul's. Take a look at the play below.
Gulf Shores ended up losing the game on the road to St. Pauls by a final score of 27-23. It was a long trip for Lanning, as this game was being played all the way in Alabama.
Davis is a 5-10 165 pound wide receiver out of Gulf Shores, Alabama. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 67 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also a track and field star. Davis qualified for state in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes as a sophomore.
He has offers from numerous SEC schools including Alabama, Arkansas, and LSU.
Ducks Recruiting At High Level Under Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks have been a recruiting machine with Dan Lanning at coach. Oregon has consistently been in the top 5-10 of recruiting class rankings since Lanning was hired.
Oregon has a loaded 2026 recruiting class coming in next season. This class is currently ranked No. 7 in the country per 247Sports. It consists of 17 commits including a pair of five-star recruits; safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.
Oregon on Bye Week Before Indiana Game
Oregon had a bye week following their epic double-overtime win over the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Ducks have a record of 5-0 and will next face off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast own CBS.
Eugene will be the host of ESPN’s College GameDay show for this highly anticipated top 10 matchup. Oregon is currently ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll while the Hoosiers are ranked No. 7 with their perfect 5-0 record.
Oregon has opened up as a 7.5 point favorite on DraftKings Sportbook, The over/under is currently at 54.5 points.
The Ducks have the longest active home winning streak, winning their last 18 games at Autzen. They will look to make it 19 against Indiana.
