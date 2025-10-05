Ducks Digest

Oregon Recruiting Target Makes Incredible Play In Front of Dan Lanning

While the Oregon Ducks were on their bye week, coach Dan Lanning was in Alabama checking out some potential recruits. Class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Carter Davis made an amazing touchdown grab right in front of Lanning.

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks were not in action this week as they were on their first bye of the season. Ducks coach Dan Lanning took advantage of the time off and went on a visit to the Gulf Shores vs. St. Paul’s high school football game. 

Class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Carter Davis made an incredible snag on a 44-yard touchdown pass for Gulf Shores right in front of Lanning. 

Carter Davis Makes 44-Yard Touchdown Catch

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Carter Davis Recruiting Class of 2027 Recruit Wide Receiver High School Football Bye Week Indiana
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter Davis hauled in a deep touchdown Willie Mays style in Gulf Shores game against St. Paul's. Take a look at the play below. 

Gulf Shores ended up losing the game on the road to St. Pauls by a final score of 27-23. It was a long trip for Lanning, as this game was being played all the way in Alabama. 

Davis is a 5-10 165 pound wide receiver out of Gulf Shores, Alabama. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 67 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also a track and field star. Davis qualified for state in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes as a sophomore.

He has offers from numerous SEC schools including Alabama, Arkansas, and LSU.

MORE: How Penn State's Upset Loss Impacts Oregon Ducks' Résumé

MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Boldest Prediction Yet

MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Elite Quarterback Recruit in 2027 Class

MORE: Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far

Ducks Recruiting At High Level Under Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Carter Davis Recruiting Class of 2027 Recruit Wide Receiver High School Football Bye Week Indiana
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) makes a catch past Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback A.J. Harris (4) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have been a recruiting machine with Dan Lanning at coach. Oregon has consistently been in the top 5-10 of recruiting class rankings since Lanning was hired.

Oregon has a loaded 2026 recruiting class coming in next season. This class is currently ranked No. 7 in the country per 247Sports. It consists of 17 commits including a pair of five-star recruits; safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. 

Oregon on Bye Week Before Indiana Game

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Carter Davis Recruiting Class of 2027 Recruit Wide Receiver High School Football Bye Week Indiana
Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon had a bye week following their epic double-overtime win over the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Ducks have a record of 5-0 and will next face off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast own CBS. 

Eugene will be the host of ESPN’s College GameDay show for this highly anticipated top 10 matchup. Oregon is currently ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll while the Hoosiers are ranked No. 7 with their perfect 5-0 record. 

Oregon has opened up as a 7.5 point favorite on DraftKings Sportbook, The over/under is currently at 54.5 points. 

The Ducks have the longest active home winning streak, winning their last 18 games at Autzen. They will look to make it 19 against Indiana. 

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football