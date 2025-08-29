Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting Elite Recruit For Rivalry Game
The Oregon Ducks coaching staff has a variety of recruits coming in every home game, and they've slated a top running back in the class of 2027 to have a visit on the day the Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers.
Four-star running back recruit Caden Waye from Ola High school in McDonough, Georgia, has taken multiple visits to Eugene, but will be in town when the Ducks take on the Beavers Sept. 20 per On3's Chad Simmons.
How much attention does he have nationally?
Waye is entering his junior year of High school at Ola, yet he already holds more than 30 offers from national programs. He's a 5-11, 195 pound phenom who is a top-15 running back nationally between ESPN, Rivals, and On3. Among the extensive list of schools that have offered him, he already has chosen favorites but are in no particular order.
He deemed Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Ole Miss as schools that are at the top his mind because simply they've shown him a lot of attention. Waye mentioned receiving phone calls daily from these programs, seemingly appreciative with the extra step they've taken to garner his attention.
Where else will Waye travel?
Waye will be going all across the country this fall to experience a lot game days with visits to Texas, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Oregon schedule for the season, per Simmons.
A major road block in Oregon's recruitment of Waye will be his visit to Ohio State on Oct. 4. The Big Ten rivals will have a lot of work today in turning his back to the rival school. Both programs have a history of turning stars at the running back position into NFL pro's which is a priority for Waye.
Although the Ducks have a head start when it comes to an in person connection with Waye, because they have already laid the ground work for it's relationship with him as he visited multiple times during the spring.
What is Waye looking for in a school?
Waye spoke to On3 about his recruitment, and he said he wants a school that will prepare him for both the next level and future beyond football.
“Academics are very important. Who can develop me for the next level is big, and I want to find a family environment."- Caden Waye, per On3
But most important when it comes to football he cares to see how each program treats their running back's.
“When I watch these teams play this fall, how they make in-game adjustments and how the coaches coach during the game are things I am looking for...How they use their running backs in both the running and passing game is big for me.”- Caden Waye, per On3
A focus for Oregon will be to give a true inside look at the program on game days, and for running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples to be open when it comes to how his position group operates on game days.