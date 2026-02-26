Oregon Ducks Elite Recruiting Target Sets Crucial Visit Dates

Four-star quarterback recruit Dane Weber from the class of 2027 is one of the better quarterbacks in the country. The talented prospect is from the state of California and is one of the best recruits at the quarterback position in the Golden State.

Weber recently had some updates to share, as he shared who he will be visiting this spring and summer. The talented prospect is set to visit the Oregon Ducks along with others, as he released the full list when speaking to 247Sports' Tom Loy . Here is how the list of visits looks at this moment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dane Weber's Visit Schedule

• Stanford Cardinals (March 7) (Unofficial)

• California Golden Bears (March 8) (Unofficial)

• USC Trojans (March 13) (Unofficial)

• Michigan Wolverines (March 24) (Unofficial)

• Oregon Ducks (March 31) (Unofficial)

• Cincinnati Bearcats (April 2) (Official)

• Kansas Jayhawks (April 10) (Official)

• Kansas State Wildcats (April 16) (Unofficial)

• UCLA Bruins (April 23) (Unofficial)

• UCLA Bruins (May 2) (Unofficial)

• California Golden Bears (May 28) (Official)

• UCLA Bruins (June 9) (Official)

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Official and unofficial visits are wildly different, as the prospect will experience different things on each visit. This is something to monitor, as the Oregon Ducks will be receiving an unofficial, and may not receive an official visit, as he has yet to confirm an official visit date with the Oregon program thus far.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While being on unofficial visits, the prospect will likely be able to see how the team performs in the spring, along with what some of the facilities have to offer. More often than not, the unofficial visit will be only one day compared to an official visit being a weekend or multiple days at a time. On an official visit, recruits are allowed to take pictures, and their trip expenses are covered by the program. This is when the programs will pull out the big guns to land a commit.

Weber has currently lined up four official visits, with the state of California receiving two of the four thus far. The teams he has already planned an official visit with include the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas Jayhawks, who are both out of state, while the prospect will also visit the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins, who will be the in-state programs receiving official visits at this moment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nearly every team that he will be unofficially visiting will look to host the prospect on an official visit. Weber is growing as a player and is getting better every year, which has made him a top target for many schools, including multiple schools on this list.

The Ducks have already been looking at multiple 2027 quarterbacks, with Weber being one of the players they have been talking to the longest. Weber is one of the main names to know among the players they have offered at the position. Some of the other names to know are quarterbacks Will Mencl and Sione Kaho.