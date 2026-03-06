Elite West Coast Recruit Kasi Currie Sets Official Oregon Visit

Four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie is among the top prospects of the 2027 recruiting class and has scheduled his official visits, including one with the Oregon Ducks.

Greg Biggins of Rivals reported Currie will visit four programs: the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and California Golden Bears. His official visit with the Ducks is scheduled for June 12.

Why Kasi Currie Would be a Big Addition to Oregon's Defensive Line

Between returning players and incoming freshmen, Currie would be a major addition to a talented defensive line unit with the Ducks.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Currie is the No. 38 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 defensive lineman, and the No. 4 prospect from California in his class. He has a high ceiling and would be a player who can compete for early playing time with the Ducks.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is running a talented unit and has been a major aspect in the program’s recruiting success. Currie revealed on a recent visit with Oregon just how much Tuioti is playing a role in his recruitment.

“Oregon was great,” Currie told Rivals. “The biggest takeaway was talking to Coach T, the way he was coaching me up and helping me understand the game.”

When Ducks coach Dan Lanning took over the program in December 2021, Tuioti was a part of his inaugural staff. He has helped the program build an elite defense and develop players.

The Ducks’ defense is coming off a season ranked No. 7 in the nation with 273.7 yards allowed per game. Their dominance was showcased against the run, allowing just 115.7 rushing yards per game, and they totaled 30 sacks.

The team is retaining all of its defensive line starters, which will keep consistency heading into next season. The Ducks also signed four-star recruits, defensive linemen Anthony Jones and Tony Cumberland in the 2026 class, who can compete for playing time and ensure the team maintains success beyond next season.

The Ducks appear to be prioritizing the defensive line with the 2027 class, already receiving a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett.

The program is also making a big push to flip Texas Tech commit, defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. Brewster is a five-star recruit and ranked as the nation's No. 1 prospect of the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Prioritizing the defensive line through recruiting could be important for the Ducks. While the program has its defensive line starters returning, they could be off to the 2027 NFL Draft after next season. With their inevitable departure, having young, talented prospects who can step in is important to keep Oregon a College Football Playoff contender.

Oregon Battling Elite Programs for Kasi Currie

The Ducks are battling elite programs for Currie’s commitment, and the official visit will be crucial for the Ducks.

Not only does Oregon have to go up against a Big Ten foe and a top SEC program in Ohio State and Texas, but one of Currie's official visits is with Cal. Cal coach Tosh Lupoi spent four seasons as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching position with the Bears.

Lupoi is a defensive-minded head coach who has witnessed Oregon’s recruiting success over the years. Currie is also a California native, which gives him a chance to stay close to home if he commits to the Bears.

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per Rivals’ Industry Comparison, with five commits already. The Ducks know what it takes to land the nation’s top commits, and the official visit could be crucial to landing Currie.

