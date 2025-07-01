Elite Defensive Line Recruit Grayson Powell Plans Oregon Ducks Visit
The Oregon Ducks are getting an early start on the recruiting class of 2027, offering defensive line recruit Grayson Powell. Powell is heading into his junior year at John F. Kennedy High School and is a Louisiana native.
Powell has been gaining interest from several schools. He recently participated in the Florida Gators camp being invited by associate head coach Jabbar Juluke. Powell officially opened his recruitment on June 15, and the Oregon Ducks became the first team to offer him.
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met Powell in person, resulting in the Ducks offering the rising star. The 2027 recruit will be visiting the Ducks in the fall for a game, though there is no official date scheduled yet.
On Powell’s X profile is a photo of the NFL Draft stage, showing his future goals. While Powell is starting to gain interest from many programs, the Oregon Ducks have a strong pipeline into the NFL.
In 2025, the Ducks had 10 NFL Draft selections, two of which were in the first round. The team had four defensive players drafted, including defensive lineman Derrick Harmon who was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last time the Oregon Ducks did not have a first-round draft pick was in 2019. If Powell is looking to play in the NFL one day, the Oregon Ducks could be a landing destination for him.
Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks’ defense has been one of the top units in college football. Since Lanning began coaching the team, the defense has gotten consistently better, which helps the program recruit as well. When recruits see consistency and growth on the field, they know they can join a team that plays a high level of football.
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
In 2024, the Ducks had an undefeated regular season, a large part due to the defense. Oregon’s defense allowed just 19.43 points per game due to it being difficult to score against the Ducks. The defense allowed just 16 rushing and 15 receiving touchdowns last season.
Getting on campus in the fall will be crucial for the class of 2027 recruit. Powell can see just how strong the Ducks’ defensive unit is, as Oregon looks to make its way back into the College Football Playoff.
The Oregon Ducks already have two commitments from the class of 2027. While it is early in the recruitment, the Ducks’ class ranks No. 7 in the Nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Ahead of the Ducks early on are Ohio State and Penn State due to both having a five-star commitment.
The Ducks’ are bringing in strong defensive players, receiving a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon and four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett. Tavizon was a big early pickup for the Ducks as the No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 8 recruit from California, per 247Sports. Despite being a three-star recruit, Pritchett is the No. 14 player from Alabama.
Recruiting the class of 2027 early is important. Those already committed can help bring in other key players, such as Powell. While it is still early and Oregon has to keep the incoming recruits interested in the program, the team is off to a hot start and that will keep the energy in the building high.