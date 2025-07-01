Ducks Digest

Elite Defensive Line Recruit Grayson Powell Plans Oregon Ducks Visit

Class of 2027 defensive line recruit Grayson Powell scheduled an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks were the first team to offer the recruit, who is gaining interest from several schools and has clear goals for his future.

Angela Miele

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are getting an early start on the recruiting class of 2027, offering defensive line recruit Grayson Powell. Powell is heading into his junior year at John F. Kennedy High School and is a Louisiana native.

Powell has been gaining interest from several schools. He recently participated in the Florida Gators camp being invited by associate head coach Jabbar Juluke. Powell officially opened his recruitment on June 15, and the Oregon Ducks became the first team to offer him. 

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met Powell in person, resulting in the Ducks offering the rising star. The 2027 recruit will be visiting the Ducks in the fall for a game, though there is no official date scheduled yet.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohi
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Powell’s X profile is a photo of the NFL Draft stage, showing his future goals. While Powell is starting to gain interest from many programs, the Oregon Ducks have a strong pipeline into the NFL. 

In 2025, the Ducks had 10 NFL Draft selections, two of which were in the first round. The team had four defensive players drafted, including defensive lineman Derrick Harmon who was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last time the Oregon Ducks did not have a first-round draft pick was in 2019. If Powell is looking to play in the NFL one day, the Oregon Ducks could be a landing destination for him.

Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks’ defense has been one of the top units in college football. Since Lanning began coaching the team, the defense has gotten consistently better, which helps the program recruit as well. When recruits see consistency and growth on the field, they know they can join a team that plays a high level of football.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring ga
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin

In 2024, the Ducks had an undefeated regular season, a large part due to the defense. Oregon’s defense allowed just 19.43 points per game due to it being difficult to score against the Ducks. The defense allowed just 16 rushing and 15 receiving touchdowns last season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off again
Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting on campus in the fall will be crucial for the class of 2027 recruit. Powell can see just how strong the Ducks’ defensive unit is, as Oregon looks to make its way back into the College Football Playoff.

The Oregon Ducks already have two commitments from the class of 2027. While it is early in the recruitment, the Ducks’ class ranks No. 7 in the Nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Ahead of the Ducks early on are Ohio State and Penn State due to both having a five-star commitment.

The Ducks’ are bringing in strong defensive players, receiving a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon and four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett. Tavizon was a big early pickup for the Ducks as the No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 8 recruit from California, per 247Sports. Despite being a three-star recruit, Pritchett is the No. 14 player from Alabama.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeye
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiting the class of 2027 early is important. Those already committed can help bring in other key players, such as Powell. While it is still early and Oregon has to keep the incoming recruits interested in the program, the team is off to a hot start and that will keep the energy in the building high.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football