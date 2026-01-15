EUGENE – It’s been a busy week for Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company following the team’s defeat in the College Football Playoff. Players have weighed their NFL futures and entered and exited the transfer portal. Lanning also made a pair of internal promotions official on Thursday.

Former Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer becomes the Ducks’ offensive coordinator, and former Oregon safeties coach Chris Hampton becomes the defensive coordinator. The announcement follows the departures of former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein to Kentucky and former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to his alma mater, the California Golden Bears.

oregon ducks chris hampton evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Hampton joined the Ducks in 2023 and made an immediate impact. While he’s had a major impact on recruiting, the Oregon defense could take another big leap under Hampton’s guidance.

One Thing to Watch As Oregon Promotes Chris Hampton To Defensive Coordinator

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Lanning initially added Hampton to his staff in 2023, he cited his “excellent track record of teaching and developing defensive players.” Hampton was named the recruiter of the year by 247Sports in 2025. His ability to bring in talent should excite Ducks fans, but the ability to develop that talent will be even more important.

How Hampton develops the highly-touted recruits will be something big to watch.

“Coach Hampton is one of the best defensive minds in the country and a terrific leader of men,” Lanning said in a newly released statement. “He has really poured into our program over the last three years and has played a huge role in our improvement and success on the defensive side of the ball. Chris’ ability to build relationships with current and future student-athletes is special and we are excited to have him in this role moving forward.”

Incoming commits from the recruiting class of 2026 include: 5-star EDGE Anthony Jones, 5-star safety Jett Washington, 4-star safety Devin Jackson, 4-star cornerback Davon Benjamin and 4-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.

In Hampton’s first season with the Ducks, he helped the team jump from No. 102 in passing defense to No. 54 and from No. 74 in scoring defense to No. 9. Hampton can now help the defense flourish even more as defensive coordinator, especially if he continues to recruit big contributors.

Hampton has served as the team’s co-defensive coordinator prior to the promotion. Before he was at Oregon, Hampton was the defensive coordinator of the Tulane Green Wave. Tulane saw a notable jump in scoring defense with Hampton coaching the defense. The Green Wave moved up 82 spots in allowed yards per game nationally than it did a year prior.

MORE: $2 Million Quarterback Dylan Raiola Bringing Strong NIL Portfolio to Oregon

MORE: No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal Eyes Texas And Oregon

MORE: NFL Draft Dominoes Falling For Oregon Ducks With Dillon Thieneman Decision

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Ducks’ Currently Defensive Unit for 2026

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hampton inherits a defense that is set to bring back plenty of starters in 2026. Oregon will retain the core of its defensive front, after defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington, as well as defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and linebacker Teitum Tuioti, all announced they’d forgo the spring NFL Draft.

The team is also set to return linebacker Jerry Mixon, who had a breakout year in 2025, and its star freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Lanning added Minnesota transfer safety Koi Perich, with Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman headed to the NFL.

Hampton's first big task as defensive coordinator will be helping Lanning add depth to the defensive unit. The team may return much of its starting core, but its defensive line depth notably took a major hit.