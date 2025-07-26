Recruiting Rankings Revisited: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Top Quarterback From 2023 Class?
The Oregon Ducks reeled in their quarterback of the future during the 2024 offseason, when they signed UCLA transfer Dante Moore. A consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Moore enters his third season at the collegiate level and is officially a draft-eligible prospect.
Although he hasn't officially been named as the starter, Moore will enter the 2025 season with plenty on eyes on him as he attempts to become the third consecutive Oregon starting quarterback to get selected in the NFL draft.
Coming out of King High School, Moore was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Ahead of him in the rankings was Nico Iamaleava, the No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 player in the country, and Arch Manning, the consensus top prospect in the country.
It's fair to say both Iamaleava and Manning have done enough to warrant considerable draft consideration. Manning has patiently waited his turn behind Quinn Ewers to become the starter at Texas, one of the preseason favorites to win the College Football Playoff.
Iamaleava led Tennessee to a CFP appearance in his first season as the starter for the Volunteers. He transferred to UCLA over the offseason and is expected to help the Bruins compete in the Big Ten.
Moore has had a unique path to Oregon. He spent his freshman season with UCLA, appearing in nine games total and starting in a handful. After the season he transferred into Oregon along with Dillon Gabriel. Now, he is set to lead the Ducks after backing up Gabriel last season.
It will be interesting to see how Moore navigates this season. A former top recruit who hasn't taken the traditional path, he will be one of the most heavily-watched quarterbacks as he looks to make a name for himself as an NFL draft prospect.
Moore's situation in Eugene is also a big reason why he's in the position he is. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is one of the best playcallers in college football and had a hand in the development of Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel as the Ducks' quarterbacks coach.
Oregon lost a couple of key skill players to the NFL draft over this past offseason. Former Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson, and wide receiver Tez Johnson were taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Along the offensive line, Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was selected in the first round of the draft as well.
However, they managed to retool the offense over this offseason with their transfer portal class. The Ducks were able to land a trio of offensive lineman including the No. 2 player in the portal in Isaiah World. Oregon also signed wide receiver Malik Benson and running back Makhi Hughes from the transfer portal to supplement the Ducks' offense.
If the Ducks can get back into the CFP for the second consecutive season, it will more than likely be because of Moore's play at quarterback, which will make or break the year for Oregon.