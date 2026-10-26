Five Realistic Candidates to Replace Drew Mehringer as Oregon Offensive Coordinator

Coach Dan Lanning verbally painted the picture changes needed to be made for the Oregon Ducks. Especially after scoring only 10 points in the letdown loss to Illinois on Oct. 24.

So Lanning took a new step there nearly 24 hours after the 21-10 defeat by firing Drew Mehringer as offensive coordinator.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This becomes the first notable in-season coaching change in the Lanning era. But the Ducks offense looked stagnant after elevating Mehringer from tight ends coach to OC.

Now Oregon opens one of the more intriguing coaching positions here. The next offensive coordinator must help find a way to prevent five-star commits at quarterback Will Mencl plus wide receivers Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb (the latter a five-star per ESPN rankings) from drifting off on the recruiting trail. So here are five realistic candidates to consider, including a familiar face to Ducks fans.

Chip Kelly, Northwestern Offensive Coordinator

Northwestern’s offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, right, talks with Aidan Chiles during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the former Oregon coach should receive a call here.

Kelly was immensely successful as coach of the Ducks from 2009 to 2012 and helped turn the Ducks into a fast-paced brand on the CFB front. He's since rebuilt himself in helping turn around Northwestern's offense, sparking the top 25 ranking in Evanston, Illinois.

He's done wonders with quarterback Aidan Chiles in producing 12 touchdowns with one interception. And he helped unleash Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith during his iconic true freshman season of 2024. Kelly clearly knows how to fix an offense, but the big key becomes can this former Ducks coach mesh with Lanning.

Mike Locksley, Former Maryland Coach

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley walks the sidelines during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins t SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning may feel more comfortable rolling with someone from the coach Nick Saban tree. Especially since he and the recently ousted Maryland head coach Mike Locksley share that connection.

But Locksley hands Lanning a highly skilled recruiter too. So he'd come in and win over the current five-star commits while also pursuing other blue chip talents.

Lockley's head coaching career got met with dismal results, but he's a past national title winner who can win over young prospects.

Junior Adams, Dallas Cowboys Receivers Coach

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Here's another bold idea for Lanning: Bring back a past popular assistant. But only this time, hand him the entire offensive reins.

Former wide receivers coach Junior Adams is currently leading Dallas Cowboys wideouts George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Yet Dallas still faces uncertainty if it could keep coach Brian Schottenheimer beyond 2026, as his Cowboys teams have underachieved.

Duck fans know the impact of Adams, though, as he molded multiple NFL caliber wideouts. He was co-offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024 in Eugene before making his jump to the league.

Joe Sloan, Kentucky Offensive Coordinator

Kentucky's Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This would be a huge coup for Lanning. Yet he and Oregon can maybe lean into an old friend here.

Kentucky coach and former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has UK suddenly first in the uber-competitive SEC and now, looking at a possible College Football Playoff appearance. Stein has trusted Joe Sloan to run his offense and in the process, he's ignited quarterback Kenny Minchey while producing the conference's seventh-best scoring offense.

Sloan also is best known for overseeing the 2023 Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Jayden Daniels while at LSU. The downside is he's never coached out west. But Sloan would have a great opportunity to reignite this offense and bring back a Stein-like offensive approach.

Mitch Dahlen, Oregon State Offensive Coordinator

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) runs after a catch against the Colorado State Rams in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time for a dark horse, yet a bold idea at the same time.

Lanning plucks from a rival in Mitch Dahlen, who currently has the rival Beavers fourth in the nation in total offense while producing college football's best breakout wideout in Jesse Legree. But turns out Dahlen shares one thing in common with Lanning.

Both share an Alabama connection, despite Dahlen being around coach Kalen DeBoer more. Dahlen was assistant offensive coordinator there during a time he helped coach quarterback Ty Simpson and wide receivers Ryan Coleman-Williams plus Germie Bernard. Dahlen also helped coach quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during his Heisman Trophy finalist pursuit in 2023 at Washington.

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