The Running Back Commit Who Could Be Oregon's Latest Recruiting Steal

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks’ running back depth became depleted at the end of the 2025 season due to injuries and transfers. Oregon coach Dan Lanning went on to receive a major commitment from the 2026 recruiting class on Jan. 17, amidst depth concerns.

Four-star running back Brandon Smith previously signed with the Arizona Wildcats, but decommitted and quickly chose to head to Eugene. The Ducks may have got a recruiting steal, as Smith ended up in the top-10 of the final Rivals300 running back rankings.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks warm up to host Portland State in the Ducks season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Running Back Commit Brandon Smith Brings to Oregon

The incoming Ducks running back doubled as a track and field athlete and a football player in high school for Central East. He rushed for 2,189 yards and 32 touchdowns on 255 carries as a senior. He also received 25 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith ranked No. 10 among running backs in the Rivals300. He joins Oregon running back commit Tradarian Ball as the only backfield player in the 2026 class. Smith is ranked as the No. 29 running back in the class, per 247Sports, while Ball is ranked No. 4.

The Central East star is quick and explosive with his 6-0, 185-pound frame. He’s showcased his speed on both the track and the football field. Smith ran a 10.6-second 100-meter and a 21.5-second 200-meter.

How the Ducks’ Incoming Freshmen Fit in the Running Back Room

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon saw running backs such as former Ducks Jay Harris, Jayden Limar and Makhi Hughes all enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season. The Ducks’ leader on the field and in the locker room in the running back room, Noah Whittington, finished his final year of eligibility.

Lanning and Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples received significant production from true freshmen Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison in 2025. Smith and Ball just have to look at what Hill and Davison did last season to understand what it takes to earn time in the backfield as true freshmen at Oregon.

Davison led the team in rushing touchdowns last fall with 15. He rushed for 667 yards on 113 carries. The running back started the season in short-yardage situations, but his role grew after thriving in the system early.

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill rushed for 656 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries, while also receiving 16 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. His playing style contrasts – but complements – Davison’s style in the backfield. Hill broke away for numerous long gains in 2025.

Smith and Ball should have opportunities to see the field in the fall, with Davison and Hill expected to be at the top of the depth chart. As the Ducks learned at the end of last season, players may be called upon at any given moment, even in the playoffs. Especially given that Oregon currently has six running backs, the incoming freshmen could be needed in the situation that there’s an injury or a player hits the portal.

Oregon also returns running backs Da’Juan Riggs and Zander Quinn. Riggs has carried the ball 28 times for 168 yards and a touchdown since 2024. Quinn was a walk-on running back from Hawaii, but has yet to record any stats at the collegiate level.