San Francisco 49ers' Jordan James Reveals He Wanted To Picked By 49ers In NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon into their backfield when they selected running back Jordan James in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In one of the deepest running back classes in recent memory, James was the 13th running back selected, but was the first back selected in the fifth round.
After a breakout junior season, where he rushed for a career-high 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Oregon Ducks, James comes to an organization with an established running back starter in Christian McCaffrey. The rookie will have an excellent opportunity to compete with second-year running back Isaac Guerendo for the No. 2 job.
In his first interview since getting drafted, James was honest about his feelings after getting the call from San Francisco.
"Actually, this is one of the teams I wanted to go to," James admitted. "I was pretty excited. I had a big smile on my face like I do now."
James will be heading to a position room coached by Robert Turner Jr., who's been with the organization since 2017. Turner has been a huge part in the career resurgence of former 49ers running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert.
"Just a guy with a lot of knowledge. Obviously a legend in the game in coach Turner," James said.
The longtime assistant coach has helped McCaffrey reach his full potential to become one of the true premier running backs in the NFL. James was blunt when asked about what he wants to take away most from McCaffrey.
"Honestly, everything. His mindset, what he is doing on a daily [basis]. I'm kinda like a sponge, I just want to take in everything," James said.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch felt like the team got great value by selecting James in the fifth round.
"We're fired up on Jordan. This was a really strong running back class, there was a lot of depth to it. I think the fact Jordan James was there when we took him in the fifth...we were pleased he was still there. [He's a] powerful back, runs through tackles...he's got dart and burst and we think there's some thing that will come alive in the way we play," Lynch said."
James will more than likely head into offseason team activities as the third-string back behind McCaffrey and Guerendo based off how the season ended.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has one of the most running back friendly offenive schemes in the NFL. And for James to land with the 49ers, it gives him more upside than any other Day 3 running back selection heading into this season.
Interestingly enough, it's the second consecutive draft in which an Oregon running back was selected after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.