Seattle Seahawks Sign Former Oregon Ducks Cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks are making some changes to their roster as training camp gets underway, and a former Oregon Ducks cornerback is right in the mix.
Seattle announced Monday that it has signed former Oregon cornerback and undrafted rookie Kam Alexander to a deal before the Seahawks arrive for training camp on Tuesday. He participated in rookie minicamp with both the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.
The Seahawks also signed former Dallas Cowboys 2024 seventh-round defensive lineman Justin Rogers and waived rookie cornerback Zy Alexander, who played college football with the LSU Tigers last season.
Kam Alexander's College Journey
A product of Manvel, Texas, Alexander played in 12 games in his only year with the Ducks this past season. He finished with four tackles (three solo) and one interception, which came in Oregon's 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in October.
Alexander transferred to Oregon last offseason after starting his college career at Sam Houston State in 2019. He played four years for the Bearkats before transferring to UTSA for the 2023 season.
Alexander had a career season in his only year with the Roadrunners, finishing with 34 total tackles (32 solo), one sack, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions.
This earned him an All-AAC First-Team selection by the coaches and a Frisco Bowl Defensive MVP after having a sack and a 57-yard interception return in a 35-17 win over Marshall to close out the season.
Kam Alexander Came to Oregon to Strengthen Mind
Prior to the start of last season, Alexander met with reporters in Eugene to share his thoughts ahead of the 2024 campaign, which ended up being a monumental year for the Oregon football program despite a sour finish in the Rose Bowl.
Alexander also talked about his personal development and approach to the game, particularly when it comes to position battles. He will have to get used to fighting for his job quickly with the Seahawks or potentially risk getting cut before the start of the regular season.
“My mental aspect of the game is specifically what I came here to strengthen, and that’s exactly what’s going on," Alexander said in August of 2024. "I believe that’s one of the biggest things that I’ve grown in. ... love to compete. Competing. That’s all it is right now as far as trying to see who gets that starting spot.”
Dan Lanning's Praise for Kam Alexander
“Kam is a good player,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said last offseason. “He’s got great speed, athleticism. I think he matches routes well. We’re gonna keep challenging him from a physicality standpoint, in the tackling. But, he’s been a guy that can stay and run with anybody out here. He’s a high-speed guy, which is a great trait to have at corner.”
The Seahawks will begin their three-game preseason exhibition slate on Aug. 7 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (Aug. 15) and visiting the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 23).
As for Oregon, the Ducks will begin their regular season on Aug. 30 at home when they take on the Montana State Bobcats prior to hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 7 at Autzen Stadium.