Seattle Mariners Release Exclusive Oregon Ducks Merch
Green and yellow flooded the Oregon Ducks' rival city of Seattle a bit more than usual over the weekend as the Ducks made an alliance with the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
"UO Night," hosted in part by the Oregon Alumni Association, collected $5 from every ticket sold to help University of Oregon students from Washington State through the UO Alumni Association’s Puget Sound Academic Scholarship.
According to the Alumni Association's post about the event, all 800 tickets sold out for the special promotion, which were all set at a "special price" for the activation. The group even had to open a second link for special tickets without the additional Oregon swag perks.
Speaking of swag, Duck fans and Mariners attendees were encouraged to wear Duck colors to the game to show their support. However, Oregon also got their own branded merchandise for the Mariners' game.
Free with every ticket purchase to the July 18 matchup, the Mariners' Oregon Duck themed uniform consists of a green base with yellow collar and sleeve outlines. The "Mariners" script and compass spans across the chest in yellow with a white and green outline. Each jersey had a "25" on the back in similar type face and color detailing, signifying the year of the celebration. The alternate Oregon Duck logo sits on the right sleeve, completing the simple yet effective design.
According to the UO Alumni Association branch for the Seattle area, board president threw out the first pitch on behalf of the Alumni Association.
The Oregon Duck mascot did not make the Mariners' event (though he was previously teased to attend), as per the UO Alumni Association branch for the Seattle area, he had a "broken wing".
The Alumni branch for Seattle has other partnerships with Seattle area teams, with the group posting about Seattle Seahawks ticket packages for Oregon alumnus as well.
The furthest back the Ducks and Mariners partnership can be tracked is 2024, where the Alumni Association offered $58 main level and $41 view level tickets for a Saturday game against the San Francisco Giants. Attendees received an exclusive shirt influenced by both teams.
Several Duck fans online posted about the jersey collaboration, asking others that received the exclusive piece of merch to consider re-selling the item.
A Duck themed night in rival Washington Husky territory is not without its controversy. Some "X" (formerly Twitter) users reported that booing noises were heard throughout T-Mobile Park when the night's theme was announced. The University of Washington Alumni Mariners night is set for the last week of July.
Currently, two former Oregon Ducks are signed under the Mariners' franchise, but currently play for their Single-A Northwest League. Both pitcher Brock Moore and pitcher Nico Tellache play for the Everett AquaSox. Tellache signed with the Mariners in March of 2025, while Moore was taken in round seven of the MLB draft by the Seattle-based team.