Oregon Ducks Transfer Cornerback Igniting Competition vs. 'Best' Receiving Corps
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football team has a great amount of depth in its defensive backfield. Headlined by Washington Huskies transfer Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, and Kam Alexander, the Ducks have a loaded defensive back room.
This amount of talent creates intense competition during practice, pushing players to elevate their performance level to the next level. One standout defensive back, transfer Kam Alexander, is experiencing his first Oregon fall camp after joining the team from UTSA.
“Fall camp is way harder than the past schools that I’ve been at,” said Alexander after day 12 of Oregon’s fall football camp. "I would say as far as fall camp over here, just working 24/7 long, hard days, and it’s tough, so you got to keep the right mindset and keep going.”
One of the reasons for Alexander’s transfer to the Ducks was to be able to push himself to improve in all aspects of his game, both physically and mentally.
“My mental aspect of the game is specifically what I came here to strengthen, and that’s exactly what’s going on. I believe that’s one of the biggest things that I’ve grown in,” he said.
Last season as a redshirt junior for UTSA, Alexander played in 13 games for the Roadrunners while making nine starts. He finished with 34 total tackles (32 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions. Additionally, Alexandar tied for fifth in the nation with 17 passes defended, and fourth nationally with 15 pass breakups.
This season as a Duck, Alexander hopes to accomplish even more. Wednesday after practice, Alexander discussed how the high level of competition at Oregon is pushing him to become a better athlete.
“I love to compete,” said Alexander. “Competing. That’s all it is right now as far as trying to see who gets that starting spot.”
In Oregon's practices, Alexander competes against some of the nation’s top corners such as Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, and Khamari Terrell. The high level of competition within his position group is not the only competition benefiting Alexander. In practice, Alexander and the defensive back unit compete against the nation's No. 1 ranked receiver group.
“Whatever they come at you with, every day is going to be a different thing,” Alexander said about Oregon’s receiver room. “The receiving corps is most definitely the best receiving corps that I’ve seen.”
When asked about if any of Oregon’s receivers were giving Alexander trouble, he responded, “Trouble no, but tough yes.”
Alexander shared that the tough receivers he is facing in fall camp are Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden. He also shared that tight end, Terrance Ferguson, is another tough athlete challenging Oregon’s defense.
“He knows how to put you in a certain coverage to make him win,” said Alexander of the senio standout Ferguson.
The depth in Oregon’s defensive back room not only provides intense competition but gives athletes the flexibility to go maximum effort during practice as they prep for the Big Ten conference.
“Personally, I love rotating corners because it saves everybody’s body, and you can get the maximum performance out of everybody,” said Alexander.
The Ducks will have tomorrow off but will return to the practice field Friday to prepare for Saturday's scrimmage.
