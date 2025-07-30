Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Stats at Cleveland Browns Training Camp Day 7
As NFL training camp continues, the Cleveland Browns have no choice but to inch closer toward deciding who the starting quarterback will be for Week 1's home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Headlines continue to run rampant in Cleveland thanks to the presence of some big names in the quarterback room, highlighted by former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
The preseason spotlight will still serve as a significant measuring stick for each of the four players but training camp reps are offering a look at what each passer can do, with most eyes on the two rookies. Gabriel, a former Oregon Ducks quarterback, is looking to prove that he was worthy of being a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while Sanders is hoping to silence the hoards of doubters that have followed him since the start of his days with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Stats From Day 7 of Training Camp
Fortunately for both rookies, Wednesday's practice on Day 7 of training camp was pretty solid overall as the coaching staff ramps up the reps for Sanders and Gabriel. Flacco already has a load of experience in the NFL, even shining as Cleveland's starter during the memorable 2023 run to the playoffs.
The coaching staff knows what they have in Flacco. Now it's time for the rookies to prove themselves, something Sanders got a shot at doing against the first-team defense on Wednesday.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders finished 6 of 10 passing with no touchdowns and no interceptions. During 11 on 11s, he worked with the second-team offense while facing the defensive starters, going 2 of 3 in that session.
As for Gabriel, he had himself a nice day as well, finishing 6 of 11 passing for one touchdown and no picks. His passing score came on a short completion to wide receiver Gage Larvadain, who evaded the defense after the catch before running in for a touchdown.
Pickett continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered at practice recently.
Here's a look at the stats for all three quarterbacks:
Despite both rookies continuing to get important reps at training camp, Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer believes Flacco will eventually emerge as the starter. Still, he reported that "there still isn't a leader" for the starting job, potentially signaling that the coaching staff is actually considering either of the rookies or even Pickett instead of just saying so in front of the media.
"Flacco is going to start, I think Pickett had an outside shot, but now with this injury, he won't be able to catch up in time," Breer said.
With Flacco already having a wealth of experience, it wouldn't be too surprising if both Gabriel and Sanders receive a majority of the reps when the Browns begin preseason action on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.