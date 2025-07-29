Shedeur Sanders Moving Past Dillon Gabriel? Stats From Cleveland Browns Training Camp
As training camp continues, the Cleveland Browns now have one less player involved in the ongoing quarterback competition, at least for the time being.
After a hamstring injury to Kenny Pickett, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will be looking to beat out veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco for the starting job. For the rookies, this means an opportunity to at least secure the backup role if Flacco becomes the starter.
Gabriel, a former Oregon Ducks quarterback, is potentially seen by the coaching staff as the preferred backup behind Flacco if some training camp reps have been any early indication. According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Gabriel even took Pickett's spot at No. 2 following the injury. Still, Sanders made a strong case for himself during the first padded practice of the offseason on Monday with the best performance of the three players.
More Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats
According to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders out-dueled Gabriel from a statistical standpoint, finishing a perfect 9 of 9 through the air for two touchdowns. Gabriel was solid himself, completing 8 of 12 passes for no touchdowns and no picks.
He received some reps with the first team, but the offense reportedly had its biggest struggles on Monday with Gabriel at quarterback, per Browns reporter Max Loeb.
Here's a look at the complete stats for all three quarterbacks:
Shedeur Sanders Mostly Played vs. Third Team
It's worth noting that Sanders took most of his reps with the third team, per Loeb, potentially leading to the impressive numbers. But considering all the doubt he has faced this offseason, it's safe to say that there is some real ability waiting to be unleashed one he continues to grow, making the quarterback competition all the more interesting headed into the preseason.
While speaking to reporters at training camp, Gabriel talked about his relationship with Sanders and the quarterback room as a whole.
“It’s good. I think theres a bunch of ways to do it and we’ve just been doing it by being ourselves,” Gabriel said. “It’s been a lot of fun that way. We have a fun room and there’s a bunch of diversity in a lot of ways, and we use that to our advantage.”
As for Pickett, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski listed him as "day-to-day" with the hamstring injury.
A quick return to training camp is in the cards for the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, meaning Gabriel and Sanders will need to maximize every extra rep they get the rest of the week.
"It happened at the end of practice there a couple days ago," Stefanski said of Pickett's injury. "Felt something. So, we'll just treat it. You know, for any player, you're disappointed when you can't be out there with any injury. But he'll be fine. He'll rehab. He'll get back out very quickly."
Gabriel will look to make his preseason debut when the Browns begin their three-game exhibition slate on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Browns will then take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams before heading into the regular season.