Cleveland Browns Analyst Makes Firm Starting QB Prediction
After the first week of 2025 NFL training camp, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition has produced some interesting developments. It was expected to be a wide-open battle between four viable candidates: 2023's Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco, veteran Kenny Pickett, 94th-overall pick out of Oregon, Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that "there still isn't a leader" for the QB1 spot. However, ESPN's Tony Rizzo feels comfortable enough to make a strong prediction based on what he's seen:
"Flacco is going to start, I think Pickett had an outside shot, but now with this injury, he won't be able to catch up in time."
The fourth-year prospect went down with an apparent hamstring issue at the end of the first week of practices. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has declined to speculate on the severity of Pickett's ailment and when he'll be able to return. What is known is that Joe Flacco will handle the majority of the first-team reps going forward.
In the first week of training camp, Sanders reportedly didn't get any reps with the first unit. Many fans were hoping that Shedeur Sanders might get more opportunities to prove his mettle alongside the offensive starters with Pickett out, but it doesn't appear like that'll be the case. He'll have to make the most out of his chances with the backups, and, for now, maybe even the equipment managers.
Rizzo went on to say he believes that Sanders will get an honest opportunity to start at some point for the Browns, and that he'll take full advantage when it does come:
"So, Joe's going to start; he probably should be the starter. You know me, I would have taken Travis Hunter and Shedeur and rolled the dice, but what the hell do I know?
...I still believe, when he gets his shot — because he's going to have a shot — you already got one quarterback hurt... He's going to get his shot, and I think he'll make the most of it."
Even if Shedeur Sanders isn't named the Week 1 starter, even if he doesn't get any first-team reps before then, that doesn't mean he won't end up starting under center for the Browns at some point during the 2025 NFL season. He'll have to ensure that he stays ready until that opportunity arises.