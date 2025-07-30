Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Playing Time Plan Revealed By Cleveland Browns Owner

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in the middle of a quarterback battle during training camp with Shedeur Sanders. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked this week if he thinks it's important for both to get playing time this season as rookies.

Cory Pappas

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets ready during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea.
Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets ready during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks star was joined in the Browns quarterback room by another rookie two rounds later when they selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Speaks to Media

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke to the media this week during training camp. They were asked about the two rookie quarterbacks and if it is important that they get an opportunity to play this season.

“Absolutely. Kevin (Stefanski) is aware of that, he knows how important quarterback is,” Jimmy Haslam said. “He and Andrew (Berry) talk about those kinds of things all the time. It’s a daily ongoing conversation.”

Haslam admitted that he does think it is important for Gabriel and Sanders to see the field in their rookie season, but added that this is something coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry discuss on a daily basis.

Joe Flacco Starting for Browns in 2025? 

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As of now, it is looking likely that veteran Joe Flacco will be the Week One starting quarterback when the Browns kick off their 2025 season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco has the edge when it comes to experience over all the other quarterbacks in the room. He even has experience as a quarterback under Kevin Stefanski dating back to the 2023 season. 

In 2023, Flacco and the Browns had a magical season. Flacco started five games, going 4-1. He played a big role in them going 11-6, which earned them a playoff spot. In 2024, Flacco was on the Colts and played in a handful of games, but is now back with Stefanski and the Browns.

In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, the Browns quarterback room consists of Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett. Watson’s return to action this season is in doubt after his torn achilles he suffered last season. 

Kenny Pickett on the other hand was acquired in a trade this offseason and was viewed as the biggest immediate threat to Flacco for the starting job. However, over the weekend Pickett injured his hamstring which will keep him out for at least a few practices. This gives Flacco even more of an advantage as the season rapidly approaches. 

Preseason Quickly Approaching

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throw passes during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The preseason will be the first time fans gets to see Gabriel and Sanders in NFL game action. Cleveland will kick off their first preseason game on Friday, August 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

With the Browns knowing what they are getting with Flacco, it is expected that a majority of the reps during the preseason will go to the rookies. It will be their first chance to show the world that they belong in the NFL.

