Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Playing Time Plan Revealed By Cleveland Browns Owner
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks star was joined in the Browns quarterback room by another rookie two rounds later when they selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Speaks to Media
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke to the media this week during training camp. They were asked about the two rookie quarterbacks and if it is important that they get an opportunity to play this season.
“Absolutely. Kevin (Stefanski) is aware of that, he knows how important quarterback is,” Jimmy Haslam said. “He and Andrew (Berry) talk about those kinds of things all the time. It’s a daily ongoing conversation.”
Haslam admitted that he does think it is important for Gabriel and Sanders to see the field in their rookie season, but added that this is something coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry discuss on a daily basis.
Joe Flacco Starting for Browns in 2025?
As of now, it is looking likely that veteran Joe Flacco will be the Week One starting quarterback when the Browns kick off their 2025 season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco has the edge when it comes to experience over all the other quarterbacks in the room. He even has experience as a quarterback under Kevin Stefanski dating back to the 2023 season.
In 2023, Flacco and the Browns had a magical season. Flacco started five games, going 4-1. He played a big role in them going 11-6, which earned them a playoff spot. In 2024, Flacco was on the Colts and played in a handful of games, but is now back with Stefanski and the Browns.
In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, the Browns quarterback room consists of Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett. Watson’s return to action this season is in doubt after his torn achilles he suffered last season.
Kenny Pickett on the other hand was acquired in a trade this offseason and was viewed as the biggest immediate threat to Flacco for the starting job. However, over the weekend Pickett injured his hamstring which will keep him out for at least a few practices. This gives Flacco even more of an advantage as the season rapidly approaches.
Preseason Quickly Approaching
The preseason will be the first time fans gets to see Gabriel and Sanders in NFL game action. Cleveland will kick off their first preseason game on Friday, August 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
With the Browns knowing what they are getting with Flacco, it is expected that a majority of the reps during the preseason will go to the rookies. It will be their first chance to show the world that they belong in the NFL.