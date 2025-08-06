Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel participated in the Browns joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in lead up to their preseason game. The former Oregon Ducks star won't be playing in the game, but did take part in drills in the practice.

Cory Pappas

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel took part in seven-on-seven drills during the joint practice between the Browns and Carolina Panthers. The former Oregon Ducks star went 7/8 with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Dillon Gabriel Bounces Back in Joint Practice

Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel Practice Carolina Panthers Stats NFL Training Camp Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Oregon Ducks
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) runs for yards during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel had one of his better days in the Browns joint practice against the Carolina Panthers with his 7/8 showing. It had been a struggle for Gabriel the last couple training camp practices, with accuracy concerns and him battling a hamstring injury. 

The Browns and Panthers will kick off their 2025 preseason when they face each other on Friday, August. 8. 

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Gabriel along with quarterback Kenny Picket will not play in this game with nagging injuries. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get the start. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Good And Bad' From Defense

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Looking To Add Elite Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Facing Highly-Ranked FCS Team in Week One: Upset Alert?

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones Estimated NIL Earnings Revealed

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room

Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel Practice Carolina Panthers Stats NFL Training Camp Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Oregon Ducks
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) look downfield during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel was one of five Browns quarterbacks to take reps under center in the joint practice with the Panthers. Here is how the other four Browns quarterbacks did.

-Joe Flacco, 8/13, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions

-Shedeur Sanders, 4/7, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions 

-Kenny Pickett, 5/7, two touchdowns, zero interceptions 

-Tyler Huntley, 2/5, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions 

As of now, it appears that Joe Flacco is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback when Week One of the regular season comes around. The Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7.

With Flacco likely being the starter, this leaves the rest of the quarterback room fighting for a spot on the depth chart. It is unclear on how many quarterbacks the Browns aim to have on their 53-man roster when the regular season begins. 

Following the injuries to Gabriel and Pickett, the Browns signed Tyler Huntley. Huntley has bounced around the league as of late, but has experience starting games. He started five games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. 

Was the reason for signing Huntley just so Kevin Stefanski could turn to a veteran quarterback during the preseason while Gabriel and Pickett were recovering from injury? It’s a strong possibility. However, if Huntley plays well and looks better than a couple of these Cleveland quarterbacks throughout training camp and the preseason, it could be hard to cut ties with him.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football