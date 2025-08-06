Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel took part in seven-on-seven drills during the joint practice between the Browns and Carolina Panthers. The former Oregon Ducks star went 7/8 with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
Dillon Gabriel Bounces Back in Joint Practice
Dillon Gabriel had one of his better days in the Browns joint practice against the Carolina Panthers with his 7/8 showing. It had been a struggle for Gabriel the last couple training camp practices, with accuracy concerns and him battling a hamstring injury.
The Browns and Panthers will kick off their 2025 preseason when they face each other on Friday, August. 8.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Gabriel along with quarterback Kenny Picket will not play in this game with nagging injuries. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get the start.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
Gabriel was one of five Browns quarterbacks to take reps under center in the joint practice with the Panthers. Here is how the other four Browns quarterbacks did.
-Joe Flacco, 8/13, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
-Shedeur Sanders, 4/7, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
-Kenny Pickett, 5/7, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
-Tyler Huntley, 2/5, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
As of now, it appears that Joe Flacco is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback when Week One of the regular season comes around. The Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7.
With Flacco likely being the starter, this leaves the rest of the quarterback room fighting for a spot on the depth chart. It is unclear on how many quarterbacks the Browns aim to have on their 53-man roster when the regular season begins.
Following the injuries to Gabriel and Pickett, the Browns signed Tyler Huntley. Huntley has bounced around the league as of late, but has experience starting games. He started five games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024.
Was the reason for signing Huntley just so Kevin Stefanski could turn to a veteran quarterback during the preseason while Gabriel and Pickett were recovering from injury? It’s a strong possibility. However, if Huntley plays well and looks better than a couple of these Cleveland quarterbacks throughout training camp and the preseason, it could be hard to cut ties with him.