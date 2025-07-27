Dillon Gabriel Reveals Relationship With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks star was joined by another rookie quarterback two rounds later when the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.
Dillon Gabriel's Relationship With Shedeur Sanders
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are just two of the quarterbacks that have been going through Browns quarterback drills through training camp. They are joined by Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Both Flacco and Pickett were acquired by the Browns this offseason; Flacco in free agency and Pickett in a trade.
Neither of these four have the franchise quarterback label so it is expected to be a very competitive battle in the quarterback room. After a training camp practice, Gabriel spoke about the relationship between him, Sanders, and the rest of the room.
“It’s good. I think theres a bunch of ways to do it and we’ve just been doing it by being ourselves,” Gabriel said. “It’s been a lot of fun that way. We have a fun room and there’s a bunch of diversity in a lot of ways, and we use that to our advantage.”
The Browns quarterback room consists of two rookies, a former first round pick, and then a 40-year-old veteran who was also taken in the first round.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment
MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
The expected Week One starter for the Browns is Joe Flacco. The 40-year-old Flacco was with the Browns and Coach Kevin Stefanski in 2023, helping led them to the playoffs with an 11-6 record. Flacco started a handful of games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 before returning to the Browns.
Cleveland traded quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett. Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but things never panned out for him fully there. He was traded to the Eagles, where he backed up Jalen Hurts on their 2024 Super Bowl winning team before getting traded to the Browns.
The two rookies, Gabriel and Sanders, are in a battle of their own for a spot on the depth chart. It will be difficult for the Browns to wind up having all four of these quarterbacks on their roster when the season begins unless they keep one on their practice roster after they clear waivers.
The Deshaun Watson Question
Not mentioned in the quarterback room was Deshaun Watson. Watson is in the middle of a massive five-year contract with the Browns that has not lived up to expectations. Watson suffered a torn achilles last season and is still in recovery.
A very interesting situation could arise for the Browns if Watson is ready to go in the middle of the season. What would the Browns do if Watson came back?