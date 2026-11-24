Transfer running back Simeon Price began the season battling through injuries as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks struggled with three losses in seven games.

The Ducks’ preseason National Championship ambitions quickly unraveled amid injury woes and early upset defeats. Price, a veteran transfer who was expected to add depth to the running back room, took on a leadership role early as the program he was getting trying to find his footing with was still getting situated within the season.

Oregon running back Simeon Price carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I just got here, so I wasn't a part of the ups and downs that the team had already faced when Coach Lanning first got here,” Price said. “Working to the spot that they are now, being in contention for national titles and things of that nature.”

“So, coming in this year, we already knew it was high expectations,” he continued. “Everybody came back, and what do you do when you get punched in the face? Obviously Dante (Moore) goes down. Unfortunately, that was something that none of us had on our bingo cards.”

“Losing the second game of the season, sitting there thinking, where do we go? What do we do now? And we just turn inward,” he added. “Saying, we're gonna play for the guys to our left. We're gonna play for the guys to our right. We're gonna play for these coaches.”

Price wasn’t on the Week 12 availability report and his impact was noticed against the Michigan State Spartans. Price’s first carry of the season ended up scoring a touchdown. He ended up with six carries for 16 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

“I came in here, and Coach Lanning is very different from any coach I've played for. Coach Samp is very different from any coach I've played for, and they brought me in here,” Price said. “They trusted me, so it is my job. It is my duty to show that they made the right decision.”

“And obviously, even with that time missed, I go, ‘Okay. Don't sit here and act like you have your hands tied. Make an impact off the field.’ Like this is a place where you have to add value,” he added. “It doesn't matter if you're playing; it doesn't matter if you're not playing. Like we all have a common goal, and we're going to reach that goal no matter what.”

Price spent over 14 minutes speaking with the media on Tuesday, addressing everything from the advice he gives to young players to the changes within college football during his five-year career.

What Running Back Simeon Price Said

Getting Into the End Zone on His First Carry:

Michigan State’s Jeremiah Favorite, below, and Jay Coyne FB Caleb Wheatland, left, tackle Oregon’s Simeon Price during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it was a special moment. Looking back on it, I remember being 13, 14 years old, watching guys like Marcus Mariota, DeAnthony Thomas, and way back when, thinking, ‘Man, I want to go to that school.’ Obviously been to a couple other schools, but finally ended up here, getting my first carry, getting in the end zone. It was special.”

How His Season Has Played Out:

“Yeah. Got here in January. Obviously, went through one of the workouts. Got here in the spring. Had a really strong spring. This is my last season. I had a lot of high expectations for myself. Obviously, this team had a lot of high expectations. And you know, first couple practices of camp went down with an injury.”

“Unfortunately, tried to come back, reaggravated it, missed more time. So, it wasn't until this past week that I really started getting involved. And a lot of a lot of things I learned along the way is, don't take this the wrong way, but I think as people we tend to feel like we always matter.”

“And not saying that we don't matter, but you have to understand that that sun's gonna rise and it's gonna set. The world's gonna keep spinning. All these coaches have jobs to do. These players have jobs to do.”

“So, I wasn't about to sit here and be selfish and think, ‘Oh, woe is me. This is going on. This is going on.’ I'm a part of this team. I'm part of that running back room. So, my number was called, and I was healthy. I just went out there and executed.”

Providing the Young Players With Advice:

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, once you cross that threshold of four years, you automatically unc. So, fifth, sixth year guys, you start feeling it on the body and things of that nature. But, coming in, I already knew that this room was talented.”

“I already knew about Jordon (Davison). I already knew about Dierre (Hill Jr.). I already knew about Dink (Da’Juan Riggs), and even talented freshman we had, Brandon (Smith) and (Tradarian Ball). Those guys coming in, I already knew about those guys.”

“And yeah, I think it's sometimes it's human nature to shy away from competition. But I walked in here thinking, on and off the field, I want to make an impact. I don't even think about Jordon and Dierre's talent. I'm thinking if I can help them off the field in any way I can.”

“Being at multiple schools, going through Coach Leach passed away when I was at Mississippi State, dealing with that off-the-field issues, working through certain emotions. So, I've been through the fire. You know, God's refined me in a lot of different ways. So, I'm really here when, especially when I was out and missed all that time, I said, if I can't make an impact off the field, I'm gonna pour into those guys emotionally, mentally, in any way.”

Relationship With Running Backs Coach Ra’Shaad Samples:

“Yeah, it's a great relationship. My first time meeting him was when I got here. I obviously didn't have any relationship to Samp prior to stepping foot on this campus, but he coaches hard, and that's something that I needed, or something that I was looking for.”

“Like, I don't care how you tell me. I need to focus on the message. So, I don't care if you in my face screaming. Like, I need that type of coaching. I need that type of structure, especially just being my last year and all the time I've missed. I need to make up for that.”

“And obviously we're in a position now to put ourselves in a position to play more games. We have an opportunity in front of us to do something special and then go for it from there. But every single practice, every single snap, like I have to take advantage of that. And Coach Samp, make sure I know that I have to take advantage of that.”

When They Realized Their Season Wasn’t Over:

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it started with Coach Lanning. He said, ‘All right, guys, like we're not in control. So, what do we do now? Again, like we're not going to sit here and sulk. We're not going to sit here and think that our season is over. We still have a lot more games to play, and however it shakes out, it shakes out.’ And we've taken that approach.”

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“And game by game, all right, we took care of business this week. Let's go take care of business next week, and that was just a snowball effect. And so now we're in a position where we have to, we can play more games, and again, we don't want to look too far ahead. We have to play Washington this week. We will take care of this against Washington this week, and that's all we're thinking about. That's all we have to do.”

Win At All Costs Mindset Helping Them Through the Final Stretch:

“Yeah, backs are against the wall. You can't go backwards. You can't look back. Eyes forward. And obviously, it's been a crazy college football season. A lot of upsets throughout this season. A lot of teams that are in positions that they didn't think they would be in.”

“We were once in that position this year. I know there's a lot of teams out there, there's a lot of coaches out there that are probably sitting there going, ‘Where did we go wrong?’ We were we were there a couple weeks ago, so building off of that and not trying to look at other teams or thinking, ‘Oh, what are they doing? Maybe we can we can steal from them.’”

“Just keeping everything in the building, keeping our eyes up, listening to our coaches, motivating our teammates, and just taking it one practice at a time. And that's why we're here.”

His Thoughts on Running Back Brandon Smith:

Michigan State’s Brandon Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, B-Swift, man. He's real swift out there. That's the first thing I think about when I think of Brandon's game. Real smooth, agile, slippery, hard to tackle. He got here in the spring just as I did. And his first, I remember his first team period carry. He's kind of I think it was inside zone to the left side over there on the defensive sideline.”

“Somebody grabbed his hips, kind of spanned out of that and broke down the sideline. And we all kind of looked at each other, and I was like, okay, once he gets the playbook, he's going to be special, and that's exactly what you're seeing right now.”

Watching the College Football Games in Week 12:

“I was on GTA. No, I'm kidding. I was on GTA. Yeah, I tuned into some of those games. Obviously, I kept a close eye on the UCLA-Michigan game. That Washington and Indiana game came down to the wire, missed field goal.”

“But you know, if I've learned anything this year is that anything can happen, and it will happen. You know what I'm saying? So yeah, you know the things have shaken out for us, and like I said, the man above has put us in position to do some special things, and we just have to take advantage of it.”

“Don't look too far ahead. Don't think, honestly, not even thinking about what went wrong in the past. Like we're here, be where our feet are, and let's go attack.”

Negative Perception of Players Spending Time at Multiple Schools:

“Yeah, positive experiences because I've learned so much and because I've grown as a man, negative experiences. When you ask God for patience, you have to be ready for what that looks like. And I was like, all right, Lord, like I'm in this position right now. Like, give me patience. Give me this. He's like, okay, you're gonna sit here in the portal for six months.”

“Obviously not what anybody wants to hear. And I did that twice. So, again, I go back to emotions and your mental state. Like if you're sitting here thinking, oh, like I'm never gonna do it. That imaginary pressure of wanting to be seen if you can withstand that longer, you'll be fine.”

“I think we're living in a time where a lot of people thinking, oh, if these people aren't seeing what I'm doing, if these people aren't seeing what I'm doing, and I'm making strides, they think that you're stagnant or you're stuck. You're not where you're supposed to be. That's a lie. That is a lie.”

“You have to understand wherever you are, that is exactly where He wants you to be in this moment and in this time. And that's not always going to look good. We get stuck in that trap of thinking that God is a genie, that Jesus is a genie, that He's just gonna bless you with everything you want. It's like, no, sometimes He needs you to sit in this fire.”

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) reacts before a play during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Sometimes He needs you to learn exactly what you need to learn. So, when He does put you in that position that you pray for how to handle it. If God gave me everything that I wanted my freshman year of college, there's no telling where I'd be. There's no telling the decisions that I would have made at 18 years old at Mississippi State University.”

“There's no telling. Like we all say we would never, but until you're actually in that position, you don't know. You have zero clue. So again, I'm blessed. I don't regret any decisions. I don't regret anything that's come my way because I've handled it in a way that I know He wanted me to handle it.”

“Like I wasn't out here talking behind somebody, like how easy would it have been for me to sit here and go, oh, like I should be playing, I should be doing this, I should be doing that. That's a terrible mindset. That's not what I was brought here for.”

“A lot of people think I was here for football. You're here for so much more. Now, football's main goal, you know what I'm saying? But we are here for so much more. You have to pour into people, and good things will come back to you.”

His Thoughts on the State of College Football:

“I'll be honest, mixed feelings. I don't know what I can or can't say about that. I'm a player. I'm sure I'm pretty restricted. But yeah, it went from four to 12, and now 24. When I first came into college, it was four, and I thought that was fine, and now they went to 12, and now 24.”

“We play to win, and I'm firm on that stance we play to win, and if you weren't the top 12, you weren't the top 12. That's kind of my outlook on it. And even with talking about NIL and things of that nature, I'm also a person that thinks you earn that.”

“I grew up thinking like I was never like, oh my dad was like, oh if you scored as many touchdowns I didn't get paid for that. He's like, you did your job. I'm not gonna give you anything extra for what you were supposed to do, and that was all through high school, growing up, AAU track, doing whatever.”

“So again, I understand it's a different time. I understand there's a lot of different demands there's a lot of other people that want their hands in this thing, and again, my job is to play football and get an education while I'm here. Free education at that. Let's not forget that. So, yeah, man, I'm here to win.”

Perspective on the Rivalry Against the Washington Huskies:

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, left, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The first rivalry I ever experienced was the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and I understood, even as a freshman, how hostile that environment can be, what that rivalry meant. So obviously, transferring over here and really my first time being out west, I head down.”

“I'm gonna ask these guys questions and be like, ‘Why do we not like Washington?’ So, I'm like in the beginning of the week, Coach already did kind of a kind of a whole thing on why we don't like Washington and the history of working at Washington. So yeah, I don't like those guys either already. As I said, I'm here to win, and man, I'm a Duck through and through. Even though I got here in January, and yeah, there's no love lost.”

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