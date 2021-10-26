SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings, Oregon Stays on Top

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SI Pac-12 Week 9 Power Rankings

    How does the Pac-12 picture look after eight games?
    Author:

    Another week of college football is in the books and the Pac-12 picture may be getting clearer.

    Our group of Pac-12 publishers got together to weigh in.

    Donnie Druin, All Sun Devils

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona 

    Comment: If an Oregon/Oregon State meeting to decide the Pac-12 North is indeed on the line in the last week of the regular season, count me in, and throw some popcorn my way, too. Even after a loss, I'm still not able to drop Utah behind ASU quite yet, although the Sun Devils did receive help by the Utes losing and UCLA also dropping another game over the weekend.

    Jake Curtis, Cal Sports Report

    1. Oregon, 2. Oregon State, 3. Arizona State, 4. Utah, 5. UCLA, 6. Washington State, 7. Stanford, 8. Washington, 9. USC, 10. Cal, 11. Colorado, 12. Arizona

    Comment: Ducks solidify their hold on the top spot, and Oregon State continues to be the surprise of the Pac-12, perhaps the nation. The Utah-UCLA game next weekend may break up that logjam of teams that consider themselves contenders.

    Max Torres, Ducks Digest

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Stanford; 7. USC; 8. Cal; 9. Washington State; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Oregon earns a massive win over UCLA in what was one of their biggest remaining regular season games. If that team shows up every week I have a hard time seeing anyone in the Pac-12 beating them. Oregon State looked great in a big win over Utah and things are going from bad to worse for USC this year.

    Sam Connon, All Bruins

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Oregon Duck UCLA
    Play
    Football

    SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings, Oregon Stays on Top

    Is the conference picture starting to get clearer as we pass the midway point?

    Jackson Powers-Johnson UCLA
    Play
    Football

    Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

    The freshman offensive lineman left the UCLA game after getting rolled up on

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Stand DTR
    Play
    Football

    Oregon's Win Over UCLA Showed the Ducks Can Still Be Elite

    For the first time since winning at Ohio State, Oregon looked elite

    Comment: The Pac-12 does not have any great teams. Honestly, it might not have any good teams either. Oregon's resume is good enough to make them a top-10 team, but they definitely don't play like one on a week-to-week basis. Lucky for them, the Beavers, Sun Devils, Utes and Bruins are all somewhere in the 30 to 40 range nationally, and the rest of the conference is just bad.

    Claudette Montana-Pattison, All Trojans

    1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington State; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle after taking their fourth loss of the 2021 season to longtime rival Notre Dame. Now the question remains, can the team become bowl eligible? The team will face Arizona State, UCLA and BYU later this season, which could all be tough contests. 

    Dan Raley, Husky Maven

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Stanford; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington State; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: How has the conference fallen so far? It's got a bunch of pretenders and the nation's longest losing streak. Washington is terrible. Sorry to be so harsh, but I expected so much more out of the Pac-12 this season. Commissioner George Kliavkoff, you've got your work cut out for you.

    More from Ducks Digest

    Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Oregon Duck UCLA
    Football

    SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings, Oregon Stays on Top

    14 seconds ago
    Jackson Powers-Johnson UCLA
    Football

    Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

    4 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Stand DTR
    Football

    Oregon's Win Over UCLA Showed the Ducks Can Still Be Elite

    6 hours ago
    reubenkings-roundup-week-8
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping a Loaded Week 8 in Pac-12

    23 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2 Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 34-31 Victory Over UCLA

    Oct 24, 2021
    Travis Dye UCLA Celebration Cropped
    Football

    Oregon Climbs in Latest AP Poll

    Oct 24, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA ESPN Interview
    Football

    Players of the Game: Defense

    Oct 24, 2021
    Devon Williams UCLA Cropped
    Football

    Players of the Game: Offense

    Oct 24, 2021