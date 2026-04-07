Four-Star Recruit Tae Walden Jr. Still Deciding Between Oregon, Georgia, Missouri

Four-star wide receiver recruit Tae Walden Jr. from the class of 2027 recently made an announcement, revealing the top 10 finalists in his recruitment as he gets closer to a decision.

Rivals currently has Walden rated as the No. 105 player in the country, No. 19 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee. The talented athlete can also play on defense, as 247Sports has him listed as a cornerback.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Walden Jr. has officially released his top 10 with Hayes Fawcett, as he is entering a very crucial part of his recruitment. The talented prospect has been recruited by many top teams in the country, as shown on his top schools list.

Tae Walden Jr.'s Top 10

His top schools list includes the following schools.

• Oregon Ducks

• Auburn Tigers

• Tennessee Volunteers

• Missouri Tigers

• Georgia Bulldogs

• LSU Tigers

• Ohio State Buckeyes

• Clemson Tigers

• Notre Dame Fighting Irish

• Ole Miss Rebels

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among these schools, the talented prospect has scheduled four official visits thus far, with one visit being outside of the list, according to 247Sports. The visit he has scheduled outside of his top schools is with the Florida State Seminoles, who are set to get him on campus on Oct. 3. With so much time between spring and summer visits let alone signing day, it is safe to say that some of these schools will be in play for replacing that visit.

The four teams from the list who will be getting official visits, unless things change, include the Ducks, Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, and the Missouri Tigers. He will kickstart his visit slate on May 29, which will be his visit to Clemson. This will be followed by a visit to Missouri on June 5, Georgia on June 12, and Oregon on June 19. Among all of the schools on his list, Oregon is the farthest school away from his home in Tennessee. This could be viewed as a disadvantage for the Ducks.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with disadvantages, the Ducks have found ways to bring in recruits, as Oregon coach Dan Lanning is one of the better recruiting coaches in the country. Walden will likely make a decision before his visit to Florida State on Oct. 3, as almost everyone makes decisions following their official visits in the summer, but anything can change.

If Walden Jr. were to commit to the Ducks today, he would be the first wide receiver commit. This is the case because the Ducks have had a de-commitment at the wide receiver position from a fellow Tennessee high school star, Kesean Bowman. Bowman is now committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, after he confirmed that the Ducks were no longer in the race.

In conclusion, the Ducks will do what they can to land the commitment of Walden Jr., and if he were to commit to the Oregon Ducks, it would feel like a home run landing.