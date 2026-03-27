Major Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit Date

With the Oregon Ducks spring game scheduled for April 25, coach Dan Lanning and crew continue to work on the field and off to secure the grass stays green in Eugene, Oregon.

In fact, the Ducks got another summertime official visit confirmation shared on Wednesday for one of the top athletes coming from Michigan for the class of 2027.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Reciever Recruit Dakota Guerrant Sets Visit Date

Four-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods Michigan, locked in a June 5 visit with the Oregon Ducks. He also visited the program at the start of the year for Oregon's annual Junior Day, which marked the sixth time Guerrant took a trip to Eugene.

As of the end of March, Guerrant has yet to make an official visit to any program. However, Guerrant went on unofficial visits to Penn State, Tennessee, and Michigan throughout 2025.

LMK SUM MICHIGAN FANS〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/usBqtZcYSZ — Dakota Guerrant 6’1 190 Wr/Db/Ath 2027 (@DakotaGuerrant1) March 27, 2026

Michigan Pushing to Recruit Their In State Athlete

He had one other official visit inked at the time he confirmed with Oregon; a trip to Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines on June 19. In fact, Ethan McDowell of On3 Sports reported on Thursday that the Michigan native made a visit to the Wolverines' facilities on Thursday, showing how intense the Wolverine program is pursuing their in-state prospect.

Ohio State, Miami, and Texas A&M are also solidly in the fight for Guerrant, with the young athlete proudly displaying Texas A&M gloves at a OT7 showcase.

He's shared with multiple outlets that he plans to make a decision on his future program in July.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) runs a route during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dakota Guerrant Brings Versatility

With his junior season behind him, Guerrant picked up a MaxPreps Junior All-American recognition after lining up with the wide receiver, cornerback, quarterback, safety, kick returner, and punt returner.

Mixed with all those position lineups, Guerrant put up 1,074 yards and 26 touchdowns off 55 passes on offense, totaled 40 tackles and three interceptions, and punched in three special teams touchdowns. He also shows his speed in short distance and hurdles during the track and field season. Guerrant's best time in the 55-meter dash is a 7.36.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Current Recruiting Class of 2027 Rundown

Right now, Oregon sits at No. 14 on 247 Sports' national team rankings for the recruiting class of 2027 with four four-stars and two three-stars committed to the Ducks. There currently are no wide receivers in the class, though the Ducks are set to see the return of sophomore Dakorien Moore, senior Evan Stewart (who missed last season due to injury), sophomore Jeremiah McClellan, and more in 2026.

There's a good mix of talent that's battle worn (Moore in particular) with guys who haven't caught a lot of action due to the previous amount of talent in the room and injuries. If Guerrant does find his home with the Ducks, he could battle for playing time behind established talents already on the Oregon roster like Moore and McClellan.